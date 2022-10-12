Read full article on original website
5 things to watch in Week 7 of high school football
Football coaches will always say Week 7 isn’t the time for nonconference games, since the playoffs are less than a month away and nobody wants to get hurt now in a “meaningless” game. That aside, this week’s schedule has a few attractive matchups that might be meaningless...
Women's college basketball preview: Top Final Four contenders that could win the national championship
South Carolina was a scary team to face last season and will continue to be intimidating this year as the Gamecocks look to defend their national title. The team that embraces the Final Four grind every Friday certainly has the weapons to repeat, but nothing is guaranteed in college basketball with plenty of competition.
Football Games to Watch in Central Florida Week 8
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s now or never for many Central Florida high school football teams, which tackle all-important district contests on Friday night. At stake for schools are positioning in district races and a chance to improve their standing in the FHSAA Power Ranking. This week’s games mark a big ...
Crow: Takeaways from College Football Week 6
Just over a month ago, James Madison had never played a game as an FBS program. They have now played five, won each of them, and were rewarded with the No. 25 spot in the AP Poll after a 42-20 victory over Arkansas State this weekend. While their rapid ascent into the Top 25 less than halfway through their inaugural FBS season is unprecedented, smooth and successful transitions from the FCS to the FBS are not.
Watch Florida State vs. Clemson: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Florida State Seminoles are 0-6 against the Clemson Tigers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Seminoles and Clemson will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Clemson will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
College basketball rankings: Dick Vitale preseason top 25 headlined by UNC, Kentucky, Arkansas
College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
Zwiller: ZeLO revisits incorrect picks against ND, game picks
In Notre Dame’s two most recent games against North Carolina and BYU, ZeLO had the Irish as an underdog. Obviously, ZeLO got those two games somewhat wrong, as the Irish won comfortably against both squads and are now on a three-game win streak. So, before I go to what...
Observer sports staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Three straight for the Irish, and now Notre Dame has a chance to turn this winning streak into a hurtling ball of momentum with arguably their two easiest games of the season upcoming. Barring a shocker, Notre Dame should be 5-2 heading into a two-week stretch of Syracuse and Clemson, games that could push the Irish back towards the top 15, maybe even the top 10. The Irish are big favorites this weekend, and their offense is rolling, going up against a Stanford defense that’s giving up 207 yards per game on the ground. They’ve also given up 40+ in three of four contests against Power-5 competition. That should work well for the Irish to be able to do what they want offensively. The Stanford offense is respectable, but it’s not groundbreaking. Notre Dame’s defense has held opposing offenses to 21 points or less in each game besides UNC, so anticipate that trend to continue.
History of the matchup through the eyes of The Observer: Notre Dame vs. Stanford
The Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry is a long-standing matchup, dating back to the close of Knute Rockne’s seventh season as head coach, the first Notre Dame national championship. Since then, Notre Dame leads the series 21-13. The teams have gone head to head every year since 1988, sans the 2020...
Clemson's Dabo Swinney Experienced Nausea Watching Last Year’s Florida State Game
Swinney had quite the reaction to the last time the Seminoles and Tigers met on the field.
Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Wide Receiver Chance Fitzgerald
Georgia Tech has been busy on the recruiting trail with new offers while it is their bye week and one of the new offers went out to a wide receiver from the state of Tennessee that has been getting more offers in recent days. Chance Fitzgerald is a three-star player...
