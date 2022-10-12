ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

5 things to watch in Week 7 of high school football

Football coaches will always say Week 7 isn’t the time for nonconference games, since the playoffs are less than a month away and nobody wants to get hurt now in a “meaningless” game. That aside, this week’s schedule has a few attractive matchups that might be meaningless...
Scorebook Live

Football Games to Watch in Central Florida Week 8

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s now or never for many Central Florida high school football teams, which tackle all-important district contests on Friday night. At stake for schools are positioning in district races and a chance to improve their standing in the FHSAA Power Ranking. This week’s games mark a big ...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Crow: Takeaways from College Football Week 6

Just over a month ago, James Madison had never played a game as an FBS program. They have now played five, won each of them, and were rewarded with the No. 25 spot in the AP Poll after a 42-20 victory over Arkansas State this weekend. While their rapid ascent into the Top 25 less than halfway through their inaugural FBS season is unprecedented, smooth and successful transitions from the FCS to the FBS are not.
CBS Sports

Watch Florida State vs. Clemson: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Florida State Seminoles are 0-6 against the Clemson Tigers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Seminoles and Clemson will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Clemson will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Dick Vitale preseason top 25 headlined by UNC, Kentucky, Arkansas

College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Zwiller: ZeLO revisits incorrect picks against ND, game picks

In Notre Dame’s two most recent games against North Carolina and BYU, ZeLO had the Irish as an underdog. Obviously, ZeLO got those two games somewhat wrong, as the Irish won comfortably against both squads and are now on a three-game win streak. So, before I go to what...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Observer sports staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Three straight for the Irish, and now Notre Dame has a chance to turn this winning streak into a hurtling ball of momentum with arguably their two easiest games of the season upcoming. Barring a shocker, Notre Dame should be 5-2 heading into a two-week stretch of Syracuse and Clemson, games that could push the Irish back towards the top 15, maybe even the top 10. The Irish are big favorites this weekend, and their offense is rolling, going up against a Stanford defense that’s giving up 207 yards per game on the ground. They’ve also given up 40+ in three of four contests against Power-5 competition. That should work well for the Irish to be able to do what they want offensively. The Stanford offense is respectable, but it’s not groundbreaking. Notre Dame’s defense has held opposing offenses to 21 points or less in each game besides UNC, so anticipate that trend to continue.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Wide Receiver Chance Fitzgerald

Georgia Tech has been busy on the recruiting trail with new offers while it is their bye week and one of the new offers went out to a wide receiver from the state of Tennessee that has been getting more offers in recent days. Chance Fitzgerald is a three-star player...
ATLANTA, GA

