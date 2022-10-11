Q: We are placing a pause on the home we are buying. I’m writing to you from our hotel room. The plan was to move from our apartment into this home. However, once again, adverse property conditions have surfaced. We removed our property inspection contingency on Day 10. On Day 12, city workers cut down the massive tree in front of the house. The seller was aware of the pending city tree removal. No one disclosed this fact to us during the property condition contingency. That majestic tree had a broad canopy that blanketed the front yard with shade. We were devastated and felt deceived.

SUNNYVALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO