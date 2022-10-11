In multiple New York Times columns, Minnesota native Tom Friedman has lauded the work of the Itasca Project. The Twin Cities-based organization defines itself as “an employer-led civic alliance focused on building a thriving economy and expanding prosperity for all.” Despite its track record of tackling some of Minnesota’s most vexing social and economic problems, Lynn Casey, Itasca Project chair, says the organization’s leadership wanted to ask hard questions about its future as it approaches its 20th anniversary in 2023.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO