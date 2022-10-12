ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 2 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

By Sports Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 3 days ago
ClutchPoints

ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022

The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday. New York leads the series 1-0 after an intense Game 1 victory. Righty Shane Bieber will start on the mound for the Guardians, while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:47 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
MLB
CBS Sports

Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 as New York looks to take commanding 2-0 series lead

The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Social media, fans react to Cleveland Guardians' ALDS Game 2 win over New York Yankees

CLEVELAND — How do you feel now, Guardians fans?. Thanks to an extra-inning victory on Friday afternoon in the Bronx, Cleveland is coming back home with the American League Division Series against the Yankees all tied at one. Games 3 and 4 will take place at Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. Game 5, if necessary, will take place in New York on Monday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Guardians: Prediction, time, TV channel, live stream, odds, starting pitchers for ALDS Game 2

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will continue their ALDS matchup Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. New York won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole's dominance and Anthony Rizzo's late homer. The ALDS schedule is unusual this year: the Yankees and Guardians have an off-day between Games 1 and 2, and again between Games 2 and 3. However, rain is in the New York forecast for Thursday night, and Game 2 could be impacted.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Yankees have several incredibly difficult pitching decisions coming up in the ALDS

Rest or winning baseball games? That is the decision the New York Yankees face as the ALDS continues on Friday afternoon. The starting rotation is composed of three players: Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, and Luis Severino. Cole was solid in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, lasting 6.1 innings, giving up four hits and one earned run, striking out eight batters.
BRONX, NY
Sportico

Judge Slumps as Yankees Head to Cleveland in Tied ALDS

The first two games of the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series may be a small sample size, but the Aaron Judge experience has been a tad different since the end of his record-setting 62-homer regular season. Judge opened 0-for-8 against the Cleveland Guardians with a walk and seven strikeouts, including whiffs in his first four plate appearances in Friday’s Game 2, 4-2, 10-inning loss at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-five series is tied at a game apiece, with the next two at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. A Game 5, if necessary, will be back in New York Monday. The...
CLEVELAND, OH

