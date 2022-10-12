New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 2 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday. New York leads the series 1-0 after an intense Game 1 victory. Righty Shane Bieber will start on the mound for the Guardians, while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:47 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
CBS Sports
Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 as New York looks to take commanding 2-0 series lead
The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Guardians battle back to take Game 2, even ALDS with Yankees
NEW YORK — The Yankees waited an extra day for the rain clouds to clear, and once they finally did, Game 2 of the ALDS ended in a disappointing extra-inning loss to the Guardians. Jameson Taillon entered for the 10th inning and promptly allowed two bloop hits to break...
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game Two Of The ALDS
Social media, fans react to Cleveland Guardians' ALDS Game 2 win over New York Yankees
CLEVELAND — How do you feel now, Guardians fans?. Thanks to an extra-inning victory on Friday afternoon in the Bronx, Cleveland is coming back home with the American League Division Series against the Yankees all tied at one. Games 3 and 4 will take place at Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. Game 5, if necessary, will take place in New York on Monday.
Will Yankees, Guardians play ALDS Game 2 Friday? Latest forecast for Yankee Stadium
If at first, you don’t succeed ... The New York Yankees take a 1-0 series lead into Friday’s Game 2 of their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Game 2 had been scheduled for Thursday night but MLB postponed the game with rain and heavy...
MLB playoffs: How to watch the Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Friday afternoon (10-14-22)
Game 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed from Thursday night to Friday afternoon (Oct. 14, 2022) because of rain. The game will be played today at 1:07 p.m. and will be broadcast by TBS. For cord cutters, you...
Yankees vs. Guardians: Prediction, time, TV channel, live stream, odds, starting pitchers for ALDS Game 2
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will continue their ALDS matchup Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. New York won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole's dominance and Anthony Rizzo's late homer. The ALDS schedule is unusual this year: the Yankees and Guardians have an off-day between Games 1 and 2, and again between Games 2 and 3. However, rain is in the New York forecast for Thursday night, and Game 2 could be impacted.
The Yankees have several incredibly difficult pitching decisions coming up in the ALDS
Rest or winning baseball games? That is the decision the New York Yankees face as the ALDS continues on Friday afternoon. The starting rotation is composed of three players: Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, and Luis Severino. Cole was solid in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, lasting 6.1 innings, giving up four hits and one earned run, striking out eight batters.
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 2 likely to be impacted by rain on Thursday
NEW YORK -- Game 2 of the ALDS matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians could be impacted by rain Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET, though the forecast calls or rain most of the day Thursday and continuing into the early morning hours Friday.
Judge Slumps as Yankees Head to Cleveland in Tied ALDS
The first two games of the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series may be a small sample size, but the Aaron Judge experience has been a tad different since the end of his record-setting 62-homer regular season. Judge opened 0-for-8 against the Cleveland Guardians with a walk and seven strikeouts, including whiffs in his first four plate appearances in Friday’s Game 2, 4-2, 10-inning loss at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-five series is tied at a game apiece, with the next two at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. A Game 5, if necessary, will be back in New York Monday. The...
Game 2 of Yankees-Guardians ALDS Could Be Postponed Due to Rain
Moving Game 2 from Thursday to Friday could throw a wrench in New York's pitching plans
