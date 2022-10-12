New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 2 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The first two games of the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series may be a small sample size, but the Aaron Judge experience has been a tad different since the end of his record-setting 62-homer regular season. Judge opened 0-for-8 against the Cleveland Guardians with a walk and seven strikeouts, including whiffs in his first four plate appearances in Friday’s Game 2, 4-2, 10-inning loss at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-five series is tied at a game apiece, with the next two at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. A Game 5, if necessary, will be back in New York Monday. The...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO