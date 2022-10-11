Read full article on original website
🏈🎧 LISTEN - Tigers travel south to face Central Oklahoma
Edmond, Okla. - Chad Richison Stadium. Fort Hays State plays at Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Tigers enter at 1-5 on the season, while the Bronchos are 4-2. Fort Hays State has won the last four meetings between the teams in Edmond. Central Oklahoma snapped a...
🎧 Holthus Hotline with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus reviews the Chiefs Monday night win over the Raiders and previews Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The Holthus Hotline airs Saturday at 8:00 a.m. on 96.9, KFIX.
🏈 Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting...
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Kan. woman awaiting 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
Kansas man dead, 3 teens injured in head-on crash, fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal head-on crash have identified the man who died as Richard Douglas Smith, 48, of Lawrence, according to Douglas County Sheriff Department Spokesperson George Diepenbrock. Just before 11p.m. Wednesday, a Chevy Malibu driven by Smith was traveling in the 600 Block of East 31...
Kan. pilot hospitalized after deputies find small plane crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Kansas—A Kansas man was injured in a small plane crash Wednesday in Miami County. Just before 3p.m., the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a plane had crashed near a local airport, according to Sheriff Fra. At the time of the call the...
Jeep rolls after teen, fixing her hair, let passenger steer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two teens were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by a 15-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri, girl was southbound on Highway 371 at SE Barnett Road. The driver of the Jeep was...
16-year-old arrested for alleged threat at Kansas high school
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 290 officials are investigating an alleged school threat and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, police were notified of an alleged threat of violence at Ottawa High School, 1120 South Ash, according to a media release. Officers located and...
Kansas City business group opposes police funding amendment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday issued a statement...
