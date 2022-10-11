ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees

TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man dead, 3 teens injured in head-on crash, fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal head-on crash have identified the man who died as Richard Douglas Smith, 48, of Lawrence, according to Douglas County Sheriff Department Spokesperson George Diepenbrock. Just before 11p.m. Wednesday, a Chevy Malibu driven by Smith was traveling in the 600 Block of East 31...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
