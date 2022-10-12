Five Finger Death Punch Begin New Music Video Saga With “Times Like These” & “Welcome To The Circus” Videos

Read full article on original website
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour.
Blink-182 Is Back (Even Tom DeLonge) With A New Album & Tour
The year of punk-rock band reunions continues, and I’m living for it. ICYMI, legendary groups like My Chemical Romance and Paramore have reunited in special ways this year, reminding the world that angsty melodies will never be out of style. Now, the most notable blink-182 lineup (Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge) are back together with new music and a massive world tour.
Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved”
Your week just got 100 times better. Zach Bryan just dropped the full-length, live version of his unreleased song “Starved,” along with the demo version and a studio version. He’s been playing it out on the road lately, and previously teased a short clip of the new tune, which is really just a taste of the whole live album he plans to record at his Red Rocks debut in November. If you’ve seen him live in concert before, and even if you […] The post Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years
The iconic trio of blink-182 have now released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band promised the single earlier in the week when they announced their reunion with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist. Fans of the pop-punk act will be stoked to...
Classic Blink-182 Lineup Announces 2023 World Tour, New Music to Come
After wiping their Instagram, clearing their website, and dropping cryptic breadcrumbs across the internet, it turns out Blink-182 was actually up to something. The punk rock outfit is officially back with the classic lineup – Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker—new music, and an extensive 2023-2024 globetrotting tour.
Westerman Announces North American Tour, Shares New Song “Idol; Re-Run”: Listen
Westerman is back with new music. The London-born, Athens-based songwriter has released a new song called “Idol; Re-Run.” It’s his first new non-remix release since unveiling his debut album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, in 2020. Listen to the single below. Accompanying the single, Westerman has also...
Lil Yachty Takes The Wock To “Poland” In New Music Video
Last week (Oct. 6), Lil Yachty issued the short and simple “Poland” on SoundCloud, and the unique track automatically became a meme. Now the 25-year-old rapper is accompanying the song with a Cole Bennet-directed music video. In the visual, Yachty finds himself jumping the turnstile at a New York subway station on a trippy trek through the train system. The viral record was produced by F1LTHY and dropped on Soundcloud after it leaked. More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Launches His Own Frozen Pizza LineJoey Bada$$ Takes Brooklyn Worldwide With New "Zipcodes" VideoFivio Foreign Weathers The Storm On 'B.I.B.L.E.' Related Story Lil Yachty Launches...
Lamb Of God rise up in the new issue of Metal Hammer
Lamb Of God go deep into the making of new album Omens in the new Metal Hammer. Plus: Metallica, Amy Lee, The Hu, Hellraiser and a tribute to Mitch Lucker
Willie Nelson Releases ‘Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground’ from Upcoming Album ‘Live at Budokan’
Next month, American listeners will get their first chance to hear Willie Nelson’s Tokyo debut. In 1984, Willie and the band played Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. That night, Nelson and company were able to transcend the language barrier and introduce their brand of country music to a whole new audience. Luckily for us, they recorded the set for a live album. That record was available in Japan for years. However, it never made it to the United States. Now, we’re just weeks away from hearing Willie play Tokyo for the first time.
