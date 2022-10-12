ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Five Finger Death Punch Begin New Music Video Saga With “Times Like These” & “Welcome To The Circus” Videos

By wookubus
theprp.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Blink-182 Is Back (Even Tom DeLonge) With A New Album & Tour

The year of punk-rock band reunions continues, and I’m living for it. ICYMI, legendary groups like My Chemical Romance and Paramore have reunited in special ways this year, reminding the world that angsty melodies will never be out of style. Now, the most notable blink-182 lineup (Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge) are back together with new music and a massive world tour.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved”

Your week just got 100 times better. Zach Bryan just dropped the full-length, live version of his unreleased song “Starved,” along with the demo version and a studio version. He’s been playing it out on the road lately, and previously teased a short clip of the new tune, which is really just a taste of the whole live album he plans to record at his Red Rocks debut in November. If you’ve seen him live in concert before, and even if you […] The post Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Vibe

Lil Yachty Takes The Wock To “Poland” In New Music Video

Last week (Oct. 6), Lil Yachty issued the short and simple “Poland” on SoundCloud, and the unique track automatically became a meme. Now the 25-year-old rapper is accompanying the song with a Cole Bennet-directed music video. In the visual, Yachty finds himself jumping the turnstile at a New York subway station on a trippy trek through the train system. The viral record was produced by F1LTHY and dropped on Soundcloud after it leaked. More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Launches His Own Frozen Pizza LineJoey Bada$$ Takes Brooklyn Worldwide With New "Zipcodes" VideoFivio Foreign Weathers The Storm On 'B.I.B.L.E.' Related Story Lil Yachty Launches...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music City Center#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#T Mobile Arena#Five Finger Death Punch#Ford Idaho Center#Walmart#Brantley#Mi#Tn#Bridgestone Arena#Thompson Boling#Fl#Chi
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Releases ‘Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground’ from Upcoming Album ‘Live at Budokan’

Next month, American listeners will get their first chance to hear Willie Nelson’s Tokyo debut. In 1984, Willie and the band played Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. That night, Nelson and company were able to transcend the language barrier and introduce their brand of country music to a whole new audience. Luckily for us, they recorded the set for a live album. That record was available in Japan for years. However, it never made it to the United States. Now, we’re just weeks away from hearing Willie play Tokyo for the first time.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy