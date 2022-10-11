Read full article on original website
Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because It’s Not Really From Texas
Sometimes You Find Something Out and It Infurriates You to the Point Where You Decide You're Going to Do Something About It. Philip White from California has some serious beef with Texas Pete. He is accusing TW Garner Food Company the maker of Texas Pete of false advertising. White claims that Texas Pete has no connection to Texas. In fact, the company that makes Texas Pete is headquartered in North Carolina. Yes, this California man is mad that Texas Pete is not made in Texas.
We Love Mailbox Money! Don’t Miss Out on $9.5M in Unclaimed Funds
I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you! This isn't another COVID stimmy, a tax return, or anything you have to pay back to the feds. This is YOUR money that the State of Louisiana has been holding on to for you.
Shreveport Needs Rain Bad, But Can It Wait Until After Revel?
Louisiana needs a good dose of rain. Much of the state is dealing with seriously dry conditions. State Climatologist Barry Keim tells the Louisiana Radio Network the state is dangerously dry. In northwest Louisiana, it's been 23 days straight without a drop of rain. But other parts of the state...
World’s Hottest Candy Stolen in Texas – Thief Pays Price
The 'Lil Nitro' is described as the world's hottest gummy bear. It's really hot. It measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville heat scale. That’s 9 million!!. For those who remember the One Chip Challenge from a few years ago, that potato chip made with both the Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper came in at a measly 2 million Scoville heat units. I tried that chip. It was indescribably hot. I thought my head was going to explode.
He Said What? See Louisiana Senator’s Viral ‘Crackhead’ Comment Here
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok. Sometimes...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
19 Scary Movies With Louisiana As The Setting
Its always fun to catch glimpses of places you know when you're watching a movie or tv show. Of course we all know major landmarks like the Statue of Liberty or the White House, so seeing those type of locations isn't the same as seeing a bridge you know, or a neighborhood you've driven through.
5 Great Reasons to Take Your Kids Squirrel Hunting in Louisiana
I'm not quite sure exactly why, but I think that we have almost completely lost the love of squirrel hunting here in Louisiana. The season always begins on the first Saturday of October and for this year, that will be this Saturday, October 1, however I'm left wondering how many people will actually be in the woods to enjoy it?
Mickey Mantle Has Hilarious Texas Hunting Story You Have to Hear
With archery deer season starting tomorrow (Saturday, October 1) hunting is in the air! It's everywhere you go. Even if you go to church with me, you'll find most conversations are about the upcoming season. This past Tuesday night, First Baptist Church Haughton held our annual Big Buck Banquet. It...
Kim Kardashian Gets Booed Out of the Stadium During Rams and Cowboys Game [VIDEO]
Kim Kardashian showed up at the Rams and Cowboys game Sunday in Los Angeles and she was booed by many in attendance. When the reality star was highlighted on the big screen in the stadium, fans unleashed on her and you could hear the boos echo across the stadium. That came right after Kim blew a kiss to the crowd from the suite she was sitting in.
