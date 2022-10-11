ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

State Supreme Court rules in favor of Conrath being placed on November ballot

By By Allan Brown Athens Messenger Editor
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that local attorney and businesswoman Tanya Conrath's name should be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The decision allows Conrath to replace Ohio University student Rhyan Goodman as the Democratic nominee for the Ohio House of Representatives District 94 seat now occupied by Republican Jay Edwards of Nelsonville.

Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican primary to seek his fourth term in office, while Tuesday's Court decision allows Conrath to vie for the seat. The House district is comprised of all of Athens, Meigs and Morgan counties and four townships in Washington County.

Goodman dropped out of the race about a week after the primary election. On Aug. 14, Athens County Democratic Central Committee nominated Conrath as a replacement for Goodman.

The Athens County Board of Elections, voting in a 2-2 tie along party lines on Aug. 17, turned Conrath's request over to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office for a determination.

Following the ruling by LaRose, a Republican, to deny her request last month, Conrath filed a lawsuit that led to the court's overturning the Secretary of State's decision. The court had until Thursday to render its decision on the case.

“Today is a banner day for democracy, freedom and choice. What a relief to have the Ohio Supreme Court be the parent in the room and put a stop to this partisan bullying. The Court stood up for democracy and will give voters in Athens, Meigs, Morgan and Washington counties a clear choice of candidates in November," Conrath said in an email to the Athens News on Tuesday morning.

The statement added, "Isn't this the biggest nightmare for Jay Edwards? He has become an extremist voting to deny our freedom to make decisions about our bodies, our books, our classrooms, our children and our community standards. Jay Edwards is the new Big Brother and brother have you got a wake-up call coming on November 8.”

Community Policy