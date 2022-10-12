Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Farmers in Texas need tenacity to finish the drought-riddled season
Sadie Schweers and her husband Jacob, a sixth-generation farmer, have a cow/calf and crop operation in southwest Texas. This summer has been the longest, hottest season they’ve experienced since taking over the farm five years ago. “We’ve experienced little-to-no-rain and some of the hottest temperatures. It’s been the perfect...
Agriculture Online
Ground prep and wheat seeding chase combines
Alabama farmer Chad Henderson and Lee Lubbers of South Dakota aren't done once the combines make it through the field. These XtremeAg growers are wasting no time preparing their ground and seeing winter wheat has harvest continues on their farms.
Agriculture Online
Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year
Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions. Still, Iowa would lead the nation in overall production, given its superior number of acres harvested...
Agriculture Online
States, including Pa., off pace to meet Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals
Three states in the sprawling Chesapeake Bay watershed are off the pace to meet their 2025 clean-up goals, according to a new report by an environmental watchdog group. But the report by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation does have a glimmer of good news for Pennsylvania, which has long been viewed as lagging in meeting its clean-up commitments.
Agriculture Online
Hawkeye state harvest ahead of schedule
With nearly perfect conditions, Iowa farmers more than doubled the harvested acres of corn and soybeans last week. According the the USDA Crop Progress Report, as of Oct. 9. 23% of Iowa corn has been harvested, ahead of the five-year average by 4%. Soybean harvest is 55% complete statewide, nearly 20% above average.
Agriculture Online
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones in Iowa
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa...
