View the Affordable Housing Annual Report

The Housing and Neighborhoods Department combats cost burden and housing instability by creating and preserving affordable housing from a variety of angles: down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, home rehabilitation for elderly and disabled homeowners, gap financing for affordable rental housing developers, and financial and planning support for homelessness service providers.

We invite you to read the Affordable Housing Annual report to see the Department’s affordable housing initiatives and accomplishments in Fiscal Year 2021-2022 and our priorities for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.