All The Small Things… Blink 182 Reunites And Are Coming To Colorado
One of the most iconic rock bands of all time is reuniting with all of its original members, and they're coming to Colorado next summer. Here are all the details. Tom DeLonge Is Back With Blink 182 And They're Coming To Colorado. It's been close to a decade since Blink...
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
When We Were Young Festival Announces Over 50 Bands for 2023 – Blink-182, Green Day + More
With this year's installment of the When We Were Young Festival set to take place in just a couple of weeks, the event's organizers are already looking toward next year, having just announced an impressive 2023 lineup that includes over 50 bands with Blink-182 (now featuring Tom DeLonge) tabbed as the headliner.
Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song
Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
Is Blink-182 News Coming Soon? Band Clears Instagram & Website
What are Blink-182 trying to tell us? That seems to be the question of the day for fans reading into recent mysterious activity from the band. Out of nowhere, Blink has completely wiped their online presence, clearing out all of their Instagram posts on the official band account. Visiting the band's website, there is a scrolling "under construction" message, and the site also notes they are "hard at work" at to "check back soon," further signaling some news may be coming soon.
Listen to Blink-182’s New Single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have released a single called “Edging,” their first new music with Tom DeLonge in nearly a decade. "Edging" chugs along at an upbeat pace, with Travis Barker pounding out an emphatic rhythm. The track features plenty of the hallmarks of classic Blink-182 tunes, including the vocal interplay of DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, as well as the band's noted lyrical attitude (Only in a Blink-182 song will you hear the line "She tried to pray it away so I fucked her in church").
Every time Lil Nas X did something that made us scream or cry at ACL Fest
The Colossus of Rhodes. The Hanging Gardens of Babylon. Lil Nas X. Only one of these wonders of the world still stands. Even the Great Pyramid of Giza...
Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs
Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.
Josh Klinghoffer Recalls ‘Stifling’ Red Hot Chili Peppers Tenure
Josh Klinghoffer said he’d found his decade-long stint with the Red Hot Chili Peppers to be a far less creative experience than he’d expected. The guitarist joined the band in 2009 after the departure of John Frusciante, and left in 2019 when Frusciante decided to return. Since then he’s worked with Eddie Vedder and become a touring member of Pearl Jam.
Eddie Van Halen and Chris Cornell Came Close to Collaborating
Eddie Van Halen and Chris Cornell came tantalizingly close to collaborating on one of Cornell's songs, according to the late singer's former guitarist Pete Thorn. Thorn — whose extensive resume also includes working with Don Henley and Melissa Etheridge — discussed the almost-collaboration during a recent appearance on The Mitch Lafon and Jeremy White Show.
Dave Mustaine Asserts He Is the Sole Founder of Megadeth, No Co-Founding Members
It's no secret that Megadeth formed after Dave Mustaine was fired from Metallica. However, there seems to be some confusion about who was involved when they formed, because the frontman has asserted that he's the sole founder — there weren't any co-founders. Mustaine was Metallica's original lead guitarist, but...
Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’ Reissue Sparks Memories for Peter Buck
R.E.M. was still working to find their way when Chronic Town arrived in 1982. But the band was already thinking more pragmatically than many of their peers. As guitarist Peter Buck says in the liner notes to the 2022 reissue for the EP, they knew they didn't want to make a full-length studio project – even if they had the songs. R.E.M. was wary of releasing an album that nobody would hear. Instead, the focus was on building to that moment by creating a strong foundation for when the time felt right.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen': Album Review
Excess has always been part of Red Hot Chili Peppers ' game-plan, or at least it's something in their DNA. From the marathon lengths of their albums – none starting with 1991's breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik has clocked in at less than 50 minutes; most run more than an hour, including a 2006 double LP – to the lifestyle choices that have resulted in multiple stints in rehab, this is a band that has little idea how to harness all of their energy and testosterone.
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Kiss’ ‘Monster’ Is Now 10 Years Old: Will It Be Their Last Album?
On Oct. 9, 2012, Kiss released Monster, an LP which could go down as their final studio album. After spending years avoiding a studio return, Kiss had offered a convincing account of themselves with 2009’s Sonic Boom. Their 19th record followed 1998’s Pyscho Circus, and with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer now comfortable in their positions alongside Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Sonic Boom made a satisfyingly loud noise on its arrival.
Graham Nash to Release Compilation With Estranged David Crosby
Graham Nash said he misses and appreciates David Crosby, despite being locked in a bitter war of words with his estranged former bandmate for the past several years. Nash, one-quarter of the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young supergroup, has curated a new compilation album that features him and Crosby singing vocal harmonies with several of their musical contemporaries. The album does not yet have a title or release date.
Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday
Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
