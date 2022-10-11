ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor-trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
