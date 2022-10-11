Read full article on original website
When Don Henley Waged War on the Media With ‘Dirty Laundry’
Following the bitter demise of the Eagles, Don Henley proved he hadn't lost his knack for a pop hook — or one ounce of cantankerousness — with his scathing Top 5 hit "Dirty Laundry." The singer and drummer was apprehensive about being thrust into the spotlight as he...
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard
If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor-trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
Why Reba McEntire Makes a Convincing Villain on ‘Big Sky’
The country queen, known for her grace, cheery disposition and perpetual kindness, shows a darker side in the new season of ABC's hit drama Big Sky. On the show McEntire plays Sunny Barnes, the matriarch of a family of cattle ranchers, who owns a glamping business in Montana. At first...
