ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Robbery#Hate Crime#Thames Valley Police#The Home Office
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures

A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'

An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs

Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth, 47, says she is 'looking over her shoulder' after her abusive ex-husband was freed from jail just 18 months into three-year sentence

ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth has revealed she is constantly 'looking over her shoulder' and locking her doors and windows after her controlling former husband was freed from prison. Miss Dodsworth's jealous ex-partner Jonathan Wignall, 56, hounded the TV host by ringing her dozens of times a day and turning...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Leah Croucher cops admit they never searched home where remains were found – and only knocked on door and left leaflets

COPS searching for Leah Croucher today admitted they never searched the house where human remains were discovered during their hunt for the missing teen. Instead, officers from Thames Valley Police "knocked and dropped leaflets through the letterbox" during their search for the missing 19-year-old in 2019. The admission comes as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says

An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police hunt three men amid ‘ongoing feud’ between rival gangs in Bradford

A police hunt is underway for three men amid an “ongoing feud” between rival gangs in Bradford. A number of properties have been damaged as part of the dispute. In the latest attack someone deliberately drove a flat bed truck into a shop in the city. Properties on Loxley close, Buck Street, Christophers Court and King Street have all been targeted. West Yorkshire police have now put out an appeal, saying they would like to talk to Hamza Shah, 21, Hamid Shah, 31, and Qiasar Shar, 28. Officers said that they have already made “extensive enquiries” in an attempt to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Burglar 'was caught on CCTV carrying out reconnaissance missions before he battered 86-year-old charity worker and left her ex-mayor husband, 88, tied up in a pool of his own blood as he tortured them trying to find £30,000 cash'

A burglar accused of torturing an elderly woman to death and leaving her husband fighting for his life carried out 'reconnaissance missions' of their home of 60 years before launching his 'merciless attack'. Vasile Culea, 34, allegedly subjected Freda Walker, 86, and her husband Kenneth, 88, to a 'brutal, sustained...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy