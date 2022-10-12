Read full article on original website
Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old
The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police name suspect in Leah Croucher murder investigation at Milton Keynes press conference
Thames Valley Police named their prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation at a press conference in Buckinghamshire this afternoon (October 14). The 19-year-old was last seen on February 15, 2019. A murder investigation was launched this week following the discovery of human remains and a rucksack belonging to...
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures
A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
Cocaine galore! Walker discovers £90m of Class A drug in black sacks washed up on a Welsh beach
A suspected £90million haul of cocaine was found on a beach in West Wales yesterday. Around 30 black bags, each containing 30 packages of what appeared to be 1kg bricks of the Class A drug, were discovered by a member of the public on an early-morning walk. The project...
Gangsters are jailed for murdering their pal Billy Da Kid because they organised 'ride-out' that saw him gunned down by rival gang
Three gangsters have been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend nicknamed 'Billy the Kid' following a landmark trial. Billy McCullagh, 27, was killed by gang rivals as his side's revenge ride-out ended in 'crushing defeat'. He was shot twice in the back amid a...
Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'
An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs
Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth, 47, says she is 'looking over her shoulder' after her abusive ex-husband was freed from jail just 18 months into three-year sentence
ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth has revealed she is constantly 'looking over her shoulder' and locking her doors and windows after her controlling former husband was freed from prison. Miss Dodsworth's jealous ex-partner Jonathan Wignall, 56, hounded the TV host by ringing her dozens of times a day and turning...
Leah Croucher cops admit they never searched home where remains were found – and only knocked on door and left leaflets
COPS searching for Leah Croucher today admitted they never searched the house where human remains were discovered during their hunt for the missing teen. Instead, officers from Thames Valley Police "knocked and dropped leaflets through the letterbox" during their search for the missing 19-year-old in 2019. The admission comes as...
BBC
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
Police hunt three men amid ‘ongoing feud’ between rival gangs in Bradford
A police hunt is underway for three men amid an “ongoing feud” between rival gangs in Bradford. A number of properties have been damaged as part of the dispute. In the latest attack someone deliberately drove a flat bed truck into a shop in the city. Properties on Loxley close, Buck Street, Christophers Court and King Street have all been targeted. West Yorkshire police have now put out an appeal, saying they would like to talk to Hamza Shah, 21, Hamid Shah, 31, and Qiasar Shar, 28. Officers said that they have already made “extensive enquiries” in an attempt to...
Burglar 'was caught on CCTV carrying out reconnaissance missions before he battered 86-year-old charity worker and left her ex-mayor husband, 88, tied up in a pool of his own blood as he tortured them trying to find £30,000 cash'
A burglar accused of torturing an elderly woman to death and leaving her husband fighting for his life carried out 'reconnaissance missions' of their home of 60 years before launching his 'merciless attack'. Vasile Culea, 34, allegedly subjected Freda Walker, 86, and her husband Kenneth, 88, to a 'brutal, sustained...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cordon in place at Milton Keynes home after Leah Croucher's rucksack and human remains found
A Milton Keynes house remains cordoned off on Wednesday, October 12, after police discovered human remains at the property. Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to the address on Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, on Monday afternoon. Forensics officers remain at the site after the remains were found - with police...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police visited Milton Keynes house where human remains were found 'on at least two occasions'
A Milton Keynes home where human remains were found had been called at by police officers "at least" twice prior to the grim discovery. It was one of over 4,000 properties Thames Valley Police visited in an effort to locate missing Milton Keynes woman, Leah Croucher. In a press conference...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dashcam sees teen horse rider in crash with 40mph lorry that didn't slow down
A teen horse rider was 'millimetres from death' after hitting the side of a lorry when the driver hurtled past at 40mph and spooked the animal - but didn't even bother stopping. Grace Crofts, 15, was riding her horse Bella with step-sister Ellie Jarosiewicz, 17, when a wagon zoomed past.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dad 'terrified' after balaclava-clad thieves with knives raid Milton Keynes home while young children are in bed
A man was left 'terrified' after balaclava-wearing thieves brandishing kitchen knives forced their way into his Milton Keynes home while his young children were in bed. Police said the man heard a knock at the door on Wednesday night (October 12) at around 8pm. He found there two males wearing...
Two Met Police officers are charged with driving offences after woman, 25, died after being struck by a patrol car in Brixton
Two Met Police officers have been charged with driving offences after a 25-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a patrol car. Shante Daniel-Folkes, of London, was struck by the vehicle in Stockwell Road, Brixton as it was answering an emergency call in June last year. PC Nadeem...
