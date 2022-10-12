Read full article on original website
Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War
As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil
Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech
A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
Bret Baier presses ex-CIA intel officer standing by Hunter Biden 'Russian info' letter: 'It wasn't true'
David Priess, a former CIA officer, joined 'Special Report' to defend his signing of the letter positing Hunter's laptop could have been a Russian info campaign.
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Lara Trump ridiculed lack of self-awareness over complaints about Hunter Biden’s business deals
Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black. Lara Trump was speaking with Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on Varney and Co this week when she tried to make the connection from the admitted drug abuse of Joe Biden’s son to his foreign business deals in countries such as Ukraine and China, a supposed connection which she went on to argue was a potential national security threat.
Saudis say Biden admin requested oil production cut to come after midterms
President Joe Biden's administration pushed the Saudi government to delay a cut in oil production until after the US midterm elections, Saudi Arabia said Thursday.
Opinion: Biden's fist bump turned slap in the face
So much for cozying up to the Saudis -- President Joe Biden's much-hyped fist bump back in July with Mohammed bin Salman has turned into something of a slap across the face from the crown prince, writes David Andelman.
“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden
When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
Donald Trump Golfs With the Saudis as Nation Snubs Joe Biden on World Stage
A golf course in New York run by Donald Trump's company will play host to a Saudi-backed golf tournament this week, the same day as Saudi Arabia announced it has rejected an appeal by the Biden administration to delay OPEC's recent decision to reduce oil production. The three-day women's Aramco...
Mollie Hemingway: Biden should 'obviously be impeached' based on Democrats and media's standards
Mollie Hemingway said politicians and the media have to be "consistent when it comes to impeachment" after objecting to President Trump's call to Ukraine's president.
Biden says risk of "Armageddon" highest since Cuban Missile Crisis
President Biden said Thursday that the risk of "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials allude to the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine."We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis," Mr. Biden said while speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. "We've got a guy I know fairly well," he later said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He's not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons, or...
President Biden Says ‘I Would Meet’ With Vladimir Putin To Discuss Brittney Griner
President Joe Biden says he’s willing to meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently being held in a Russian prison. Biden made the comment during an interview with CNN. Speaking with Jake Tapper, Biden said that Griner’s release would be...
McEnany blasts former CIA official's 'stunning' defense of Hunter Biden laptop letter
'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany calls out former CIA intelligence officer David Priess for statements on Hunter Biden's laptop on 'Special Report.'
Ukraine news – live: Russia hits key Kyiv power plant risking outages in capital
A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's power system operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut water and electricity in populated areas.Kyiv region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or wound anyone.Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews were working to restore power but warned residents about possible outrages.It comes as Mr Putin, who has said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”, warned that a direct clash with Nato troops is a “very dangerous step”.When asked if he...
Trump slams Biden for nuclear 'Armageddon' comments at Arizona rally
Former President Donald Trump chastised President Joe Biden for his nuclear "Armageddon" comments at a rally over the weekend, warning the United States is "saying exactly the wrong thing" to Russia. The 45th president has been critical of the Biden administration's response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine for months...
