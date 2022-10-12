President Biden said Thursday that the risk of "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials allude to the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine."We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis," Mr. Biden said while speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. "We've got a guy I know fairly well," he later said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He's not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons, or...

POTUS ・ 8 DAYS AGO