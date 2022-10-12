Read full article on original website
‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Cook Forest Conservancy to Host Fireside Chat Walk and Talk This Saturday
COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Join the Foundation for Sustainable Forests for a talk and walk on Saturday, October 15. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. Learn about forest age and species diversity, resilience, and the worst-first approach to timber harvesting. Forest management specialists will give a brief presentation, and...
Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials
It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest Outside Developer's Corporate Office
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are demanding answers from the apartment complex's developer Calamar. Seniors who live at the Crawford County location were recently informed that their rent rates are going up 30 to 40 percent, costing them an extra $300 to $400 a month. "I think they are money...
explorejeffersonpa.com
PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Announces New Events QR Codes
PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is excited to be able to provide their members, businesses, and organizations in the region with new QR Codes that will link to a specific events calendar page on VisitPAGO.com. Two QR codes have been designed and distributed for events happening in Cameron, Clarion, Elk,...
Former LORD Corp. property could be cited by Erie City Code Enforcement
The property owner of an empty lot near West 12th Street and Greengarden Road could soon be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. The lot is a former LORD Corporation plant that has sat vacant for more than five years. LORD Corporation no longer owns the property and hasn’t for years. City of […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Provides Latest COVID-19 Health Update
The Erie County Department of Health has released its latest COVID-19 update. From September 26th to October 9th there were 582 cases reported, with a daily average of 42 cases. New case numbers reflect only reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County.
How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt
This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
ems1.com
Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.
Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway
The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
Doug Mastriano draws flack from Josh Shapiro for his campaign’s next rally guest
Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign called on Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Wednesday to “un-invite” one of the scheduled headliners for a Mastriano campaign rally in Erie Friday night. According to Mastriano’s promotional materials, conservative commentator and provocateur Jack Posobiec is the scheduled speaker for the 6...
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
WATCH LIVE: Kerle Tire Game of the Week – Central Clarion vs. DuBois
The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues as Central Clarion visits DuBois. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel here. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this...
explore venango
Tractor-Trailer Collides with PennDOT Vehicle in Active Work Zone on I-80
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with a PennDOT construction vehicle on Interstate 80. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on Interstate 80, in Clinton Township, Venango County, in an active work zone.
butlerradio.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
Route 18 off ramp onto I-90 now open; three of the four open to traffic
There’s good news tonight if you’ve been waiting for the work on the Interstate 90 Girard exit to finish. Three of the four on and off ramps are now open to traffic; PennDOT opened the westbound off ramp this week. That means the only part of the massive project that has not been finished is […]
explore venango
Oil City Man Pleads Guilty to Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearms
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man has pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of statement under penalty for providing false information in an attempt to purchase firearms from local businesses. Court documents indicate 20-year-old Blake Andrew Adamson, of Oil City, pleaded guilty to the following...
