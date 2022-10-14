Police Ask Public For Help Locating Man Accused Of Unlawfully Entering Hauppauge Smoothie Shop

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of unlawfully entering a smoothie shop on Long Island.

A man entered the Tropical Smoothie Café in Hauppauge through an unlocked back door at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Suffolk County Police.

Authorities said no proceeds were stolen from the business, which is located at 428 Wheeler Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.