ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauppauge, NY

Police Ask Public For Help Locating Man Accused Of Unlawfully Entering Hauppauge Smoothie Shop

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of unlawfully entering a smoothie shop on Long Island.

A man entered the Tropical Smoothie Café in Hauppauge through an unlocked back door at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Suffolk County Police.

Authorities said no proceeds were stolen from the business, which is located at 428 Wheeler Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 4

Patrick
5d ago

Why arrest him? The picture shows an old man that appears homeless, probably not of sound mind. The door was unlocked and he didn't steal anything. Leave him be.

Reply
3
Related
CBS New York

Business break-in in Nassau County leads to police-involved shooting

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- A business break-in in Nassau County ended with police opening fire on two suspects. One was hit in the ankle. The other is still on the loose.An investigation is underway to determine if the suspects were armed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Sunday.Much of Old Country Road in the heart of the Nassau County hub was closed. Startled shoppers were rerouted past a police vehicle riddled with bullet holes and crime scene tape that extended for blocks."It's mind blowing that someone was shot literally five minutes from our house. Such craziness going on right now in this...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

MS-13 Gang Leader Who Ordered Killing Of Man Walking Home From Work In Hempstead Sentenced

The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island will spend decades in prison for ordering the killing of a man shot while walking home from work in Hempstead. Ramon Martines, age 39, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17, in Nassau County Court, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the March 2017 killing of Nelson Rodriguez.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Video Shows Hero Bristol PD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man Who Killed 2 Cops

A chilling bodycam video shows a hero police officer who had been shot as he takes down the suspect who allegedly killed two other cops in Connecticut. The dramatic video released by the Connecticut Inspector General's Office investigating the shooting, shows the moment Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato, who was already shot in the leg during an ambush, calls for backup and shoots and kills the alleged suspect.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
383K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy