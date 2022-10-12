Read full article on original website
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
Grady Brown Park to temporarily close for five months
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want to enjoy one of Freeport’s most popular parks, you better hurry. Grady Brown Park will be temporarily closing on Monday. The county will use the closure to complete the final phase of the park’s construction. For the next five months, Walton County will be completing its third […]
WATCH: Florida Anglers Impress Dock Crowd With Massive Grouper
A group of onlookers was stunned by an impressive catch that was ultimately displayed on a Florida fishing dock last weekend. Two Florida anglers landed a very rare prize during a recent fishing competition, snagging a giant Warsaw grouper. This massive fish tops out weight-wise at nearly 350 pounds. The proud anglers also note that the fish’s “gutted” weight falls just below 334 pounds.
Alligators and beer come together at Gulfarium’s Crocktober Fest
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Octoberfest unlike the rest, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is hosting its annual Croctober Fest on Oct. 15 & 16 at the Okaloosa Island complex. The event is in its third year. Half a dozen local breweries will be serving craft beer all day long while celebrating alligators […]
Fort Walton Beach Viking Band headed to Bands of America competition
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Viking Band took off Thursday morning for Wake Forest University in North Carolina. The 152-student group is the only Okaloosa County School in the regional phase of band performances. The band will perform its ‘A New Dawn’ show on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is the second year in […]
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
momcollective.com
Best Coffee Spot in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
One of the best parts about the weather cooling down that now is the perfect time to enjoy that morning (or maybe afternoon!) cup of coffee outside. If you are anything like me, I have the perfect spot for you to grab coffee in Fort Walton Beach, mama. Coffee Ave...
WTGS
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
wuwf.org
The recycling game is back on, do you know the rules?
After being shut down for several months earlier this year, the Gulf Coast is back in the recycling game. “We are so excited to be back in business,” said Nathalie Bowers, the public information officer for the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. The ECUA is the recycling clearing house for...
Big cooldown expected next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during […]
Destin Log
History Mystery: Destin fishing during World War II
Many locals and visitors alike are taking part in the 74th Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo this month. Our readers might be interested to know what fishing was like during World War II in Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month gives us a pretty clear picture of just how plentiful schools of fish were in the 1940s, but it also shows how difficult it was to catch those fish, due to the war efforts.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama
Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach to host Lewis Turner Area Traffic Study Community Workshop
The City of Fort Walton Beach will be conducting a Lewis Turner Area Traffic Study Community Workshop on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Clubhouse Grill within the Fort Walton Beach Golf Club at 6:00 pm. This study was done due to growth in the northern side of the City...
niceville.com
Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
hotelnewsresource.com
RADCO Acquires Three Courtyard by Marriott Hotels in Properties in Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City Beach
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has added three more properties to its fast-growing portfolio. Focused on growing Southeastern markets with strong business and tourist populations, RADCO has acquired three Courtyard by Marriott hotels along the Gulf Coast with over 300 rooms. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunter Hotel...
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
Crossroads family loses everything in house fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
