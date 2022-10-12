Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night for potentially heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Forecast: Today will be a very nice fall day with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70. Tonight will be clear and chilly again with lows in the 50s... 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs around 70.Looking Ahead: Thursday may very well start dry, but showers push in during the day with potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. That said, this system could have an impact on the afternoon commute, as well as the Yankees game... details to come. As for Friday, after an early chance of showers, expect clearing skies with highs in the 60s.

