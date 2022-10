The University of Denver is recognized among the top colleges in the world in the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. DU’s rank, which remains between 401-500, is from the 1,799 institutions surveyed from around the world. The University of Denver’s U.S. rank in the World University Rankings is No. 91, up seven spots from last year.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO