REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation
Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
Washington Examiner
FBI official who shut down key Hunter Biden details called to testify by top Republicans
The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down key details about the Hunter Biden investigation must testify, House Republicans have demanded. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a line of inquiry into...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland
President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
'I Didn't Know Anything About It': President Joe Biden SHRUGS OFF Reports Federal Investigators Have Enough Evidence To Charge Hunter
President Joe Biden shrugged off recent reports suggesting federal investigators are in possession of enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with federal tax and gun crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday night, President Biden openly spoke about the federal probe into his 52-year-old son for the first time.The interview came less than one week after the Washington Post published a story on Thursday indicating federal investigators have enough evidence to charge Hunter for failing to properly report his overseas business income to the IRS and for lying about his drug use on a federal...
Right wing conspiracists go wild over clip showing CNN helping Biden with ‘cheat sheets’ in interview
Right-wing conspiracists shared a clip showing CNN anchor Jake Tapper helping President Joe Biden pick up his notes during an interview, prompting claims that Mr Biden is protected by the mainstream media. Steve Guest, an adviser for Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz, tweeted a clip showing Mr Biden dropping his “cheat sheet” during an interview with Jake Tapper of CNN, who helped pick it up. Republicans have been pushing the notion that Mr Biden, who turns 80 on 20 November, is too old to be the commander-in-chief. Donald Trump Jr chose to go after Mr Tapper. “And Fake Tapper...
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Hunter Biden might be charged with some stuff — but not enough stuff to satiate Republicans
President Biden's Thursday announcement that he plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession was not enough to distract those looking to bring down his son. While Biden's step towards decriminalizing marijuana will positively impact thousands who have lost more than could ever be returned for possession...
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Lara Trump ridiculed lack of self-awareness over complaints about Hunter Biden’s business deals
Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black. Lara Trump was speaking with Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on Varney and Co this week when she tried to make the connection from the admitted drug abuse of Joe Biden’s son to his foreign business deals in countries such as Ukraine and China, a supposed connection which she went on to argue was a potential national security threat.
Biden is wrong for claiming Republicans have nothing to run on - they can run on him: Gutfeld
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighs in on President Biden's interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, where the president claimed Republicans "have nothing to run on," on "The Five."
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Trump has been subpoenaed, Biden hasn't. So...Republicans and Democrats are both flawed?
As midterms approach, former President Donald Trump gets a subpoena while Joe Biden get chicken enchiladas. Which is worse? It's really hard to tell.
GOP oversight chief says a full-blown investigation into Hunter Biden is unavoidable if Republicans retake the House this fall: 'We believe he's compromised Joe Biden'
Examining Hunter Biden's entire existence isn't something Rep. James Comer said the GOP relishes, but it's also something they just can't drop.
Democrats are downplaying Biden's history-making 80th birthday, and insist that voters only care about what he 'is going to do to make their lives better'
Biden's birthday comes amid intense scrutiny of his age, especially as he weighs whether to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden’s about to turn 80. Don’t expect a blowout birthday bash.
The milestone is being met with some trepidation inside the West Wing.
