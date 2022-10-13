ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Port of Dover fears ‘significant and continued disruption’ from EU Entry-Exit system

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6AWf_0iVfyebp00

The Port of Dover boss has warned that the new EU entry-exit system could cause “significant and continued disruption for a very long time”.

Doug Bannister, chief executive of the UK’s busiest ferry port, told MPs at Wednesday’s transport select committee meeting that seven months before the proposed introduction of new biometric checks, the port does not know the rules and procedures that will apply.

The Brexit withdrawal agreement made the UK a “third country” with strict controls on entry and exit. At Dover, frontier controls are “juxtaposed” with French officials conducting checks on British soil.

At the start of the main summer peak in July, long queues built up due to the need to stamp every passport and, said Mr Bannister, the delayed arrival of some Police aux Frontières officers from France.

Next summer, tougher border checks that the UK helped develop while a member will apply to British passport holders.

Under the EU entry-exit system, each time a third-country national crosses an EU external border, the system will register the date and place of entry and exit. Fingerprints and a facial biometric will also be checked.

The European Union expects the system to enter service in May 2023. It says the system “will replace the current system of manual stamping of passports, which is time-consuming, does not provide reliable data on border crossings, and does not allow a systematic detection of over-stayers”.

But the Port of Dover boss has told MPs: “We haven’t seen with the process is, we don’t know what the technology is, and so it’s very difficult then to estimate what the time would be.

“We need the rules of the game. We need to see what the technology is going to be like.

“We need a sufficient amount of time to trial, test and train to use the technology before implementation – knowing early and then making certain that we’re getting as much lead time as we possibly can to ensure that we’ve got the right people on the ground with the right processes to make certain that it operates properly.

He warned MPs that checkpoint times for motorists leaving the UK could increase seven-fold.

“What we have heard is that it could be two minutes per person to register, plus two minutes for the car, so that’s 10 minutes for a car full of four people,” he said.

“If it comes in, in the worst possible way, in the way that we fear, it’s going to have significant and continued disruption for a very long time.

“For next summer’s getaway, we’re in a whole new ball game.

“If the border gets sticky, it backs up very, very quickly.”

Huw Merriman , the senior Tory MP who is the committee chair, asked: “So there’s seven months to go and you still don’t know what the rules of the road going to be in terms of what you need to do and what passengers need to do to comply with this?”

“Correct,” said Mr Bannister.

Mr Merriman described the situation as “completely bizarre and unacceptable”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Alarming lack of progress’ by UK government on protecting wildlife and natural habitats, experts warn

A key government pledge to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030 and help stave off the "planetary emergency" is at risk of sliding backwards, wildlife organisations have warned.The government is accused of an "alarming lack of progress", on its pledge, which originally aimed to reverse biodiversity loss within the next 10 years and tackle the climate crisis.When the "30x30" policy was launched, then prime minister Boris Johnson said: "We must act now - right now. “We cannot afford to dither and delay because biodiversity loss is happening today and it is happening at...
The Independent

A celebration of Brexit benefits for travellers

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“Significant and continued disruption for a very long time”: that was the gloomy worst-case scenario set out this week by Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover. As boss of the main surface access point between the UK and continental Europe, he was warning of the consequences of the new EU Entry-Exit System, to which the UK asked to...
The Independent

UK/EU trade down on levels expected without Brexit, research finds

Trade from the UK to the EU is down 16% on the levels anticipated if Brexit had not happened, research has found.Trade from the bloc to the UK is down even further – 20% – relative to a scenario in which Brexit had not occurred, according to Ireland’s Economic and Social Research Institute.ESRI used the growth rates recorded by other EU trading partners around the world since the start of 2021 to estimate what UK export and import figures with the bloc would currently stand in a no-Brexit situation.It did so on the assumption that UK trade would have grown...
The Independent

UK police enter Chinese consulate in Manchester to rescue protester dragged inside and beaten by staff

A pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was dragged inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted, prompting British police officers to enter the compound and rescue him.A group of demonstrators were staging a protest outside the Chinese consulate general in Rusholme on Sunday afternoon against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, when unidentifed men appeared out of the building and began clashing with the protesters.Video footage shared widely on social media showed people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before engaging in a scuffle with demonstrators. Prior to the clashes, the consulate staff had reportedly...
The Independent

Underwater footage shows damage to Nord Stream gas pipeline

Video is believed to give a first look at two leaks along the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.This underwater footage, recorded on Monday (17 October), reportedly shows the damage done to the natural gas link that runs from Russia to Germany.Leaders in the West, such as Ursula von der Leyen, have alleged the damage was an act of “sabotage” amid an energy stand-off with Russia.Copenhagen police released their findings on Tuesday that the leaks were caused by “powerful explosions.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Putin places nuclear umbrella over annexed Ukraine regions

Regions of Ukraine recently illegally annexed by Russia are under the protection of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, the Kremlin has claimed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “all these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation”, and as such were “protected”. “Their security is provided...
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones

Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
The Independent

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Threat alert’ after China recruits RAF pilots to train military

China has recruited as many as 30 former RAF pilots to pass on their expertise on ways to defeat western warplanes and helicopters, prompting the British defence intelligence to issue a “threat alert”.Officials claim that Beijing has lured these retired military pilots, including those who flew sophisticated fighter jets, for a hefty annual salary of around £240,000.Britain, however, has its hand tied as the recruitment does not violate any of the existing laws, including the Official Secrets Act which covers espionage and sabotage. But officials are ramping up efforts to deter the hiring due to the “threat” they pose...
The Independent

Labour calls on Tories to seize opportunity to end fracking ‘once and for all’

Labour is calling on Tory MPs to seize an opportunity to end fracking “once and for all” by backing a move to pave the way for a vote on the issue.The party will use an opposition day debate on Wednesday to put forward a motion which, if passed, would guarantee time in the Commons for a Bill to ban the controversial gas extraction technique for good.Labour says it wants to give MPs a chance to overturn the Government’s decision to lift England’s fracking ban, which broke a Tory manifesto promise.The moratorium had been in place since 2019 following a series...
The Independent

World’s most dangerous countries to visit revealed

The world’s most dangerous countries to visit have been revealed in the annual Global Risk Assessment report.Compiled by Global Guardian, a duty of care firm specialising in travel risk, the countries are marked on an interactive map showing risk ratings and geopolitical conflict zones of countries all over the globe.The map highlights areas of geopolitical tension and evaluates the prospects of escalation and their possible impacts, classifying countries under “extreme”, “high”, “medium”, “moderate” and “low”. It also flags some places as having a “geopolitical risk”, including cold, warm or hot conflicts.The countries revealed to be “extreme risk” are: Ukraine,...
The Independent

‘I feel dumb and ashamed’: Woman slams Istanbul Airport for not stocking a single menstrual product

A woman has spoken out online after she claims she tried to buy menstrual products at Istanbul International Airport, only to find none available.Erin Law took to Twitter to share her experience, which made her “feel like crying”, after getting caught short when she came on her period during a layover between flights. “I have a story about MENSTRUATION,” the public health advisor tweeted.“Specifically my menstruation. Which is not in itself a special thing because like many people on earth I BLEED. But it’s special because it happened in Istanbul’s International Airport. Also, I’m pretty angry.”When we arrive at our...
The Independent

HSBC ‘green’ ads banned for omitting information about bank’s own emissions

Two posters for HSBC advertising the bank’s green initiatives have been banned for omitting information about its own contribution to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.The posters, seen on bus stops in Bristol and London in October 2021, showed images of waves crashing on a shore and tree growth rings with the slogan: “Climate change doesn’t do borders.”They went on to state that HSBC was aiming to provide up to one trillion US dollars (£880 billion) in financing and investment globally to help its clients transition to net zero, and helping to plant two million trees in the UK to...
The Independent

Government ‘limping backwards on protecting 30% of England for nature’

The Government is “limping backwards” on efforts to protect 30% of England’s land and sea for nature, conservationists have said.A report by the Wildlife and Countryside Link coalition of nature and green groups warned that ministers had made limited progress on achieving the target and said proposals for deregulation to boost growth could lead to backsliding.The goal to protect 30% of England’s land and sea for nature by 2030 to help restore wildlife to the environment was created by Boris Johnson as prime minister in 2020.The protected areas originally included all of England’s national parks and areas of outstanding natural...
The Independent

Sturgeon: No country would choose to be in travesty partnership with Westminster

Nicola Sturgeon has said no country would choose to be in a “travesty of a partnership” with Westminster as she makes the case for independence a year ahead of a proposed referendum.Scotland’s First Minister published the economic plans for an independent Scotland on Monday.The prospectus paper included a commitment to move to a Scottish pound – but only when a number of requirements are met, including when the country is fiscally sustainable.The legality of whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second referendum is currently being considered by the Supreme Court.A year today, I want people in Scotland to...
The Independent

Secret scripts ‘prepared by BBC to reassure public in case of winter blackouts’

The BBC has prepared scripts that will be read out on air if an energy shortage causes blackouts this winter, according to reports. These scripts, seen by the Guardian, will reassure the public if a “major loss of power” causes important and possibly vital services to cut out, such as internet access, mobile phone networks and traffic lights.People will be advised to head to cars and turn on the radio or use battery-powered receivers to listen to emergency broadcasts.This only applies to England, Scotland and Wales as Northern Ireland shares its electricity grid with the Republic of Ireland.One script...
The Independent

Businesses must do more to boost cyber defences, says Nadhim Zahawi

UK businesses must start taking cyber crime more seriously and do more – including working more closely with the Government – to protect themselves, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has said.Nadhim Zahawi, who is also the lead minister for cyber security, said companies must stop thinking of cyber security as “an issue just for company IT departments” and treat it as a business priority.Mr Zahawi’s comments come as figures show 1.6 million people were victims of cyber crime in the UK last year, with tens of thousands of businesses also targeted.The cyber threat we face is no longer...
Reuters

Oil prices rise on supply woes

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
The Independent

US offers hurricane assistance to Cubans amid blackouts

The United States said Tuesday it has offered critical emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, an unusual but not unprecedented move after years of bilateral tensions.The assistance includes $2 million in provisions and supplies that will be delivered through independent non-governmental organizations that have experience and are already working on the island directly with the affected populations, said a senior administration official who asked to remain anonymous following government policies.“We are responding to a disaster by working with our international humanitarian assistance partners to deliver critical assistance directly...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Venezuela insider seeks dismissal of criminal charges

Attorneys for a key ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have filed a new motion seeking to dismiss federal money laundering charges, arguing again that he was illegally detained on U.S. orders while traveling as a diplomat to Iran.Their second motion to dismiss, filed late Monday in Miami federal court, repeats many of the arguments previously raised by Alex Saab immediately following his June 2020 arrest in Cape Verde on a U.S. warrant.But it contains new evidence — including a never before seen photo of Saab’s purported diplomatic passport — which his attorneys argue prove without a doubt that...
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy