Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
One lucky English couple from Yorkshire found an "extraordinary" treasure trove of 17th-18th century gold coins when relaying their kitchen floor.
packagingoftheworld.com
VIVO – 2021 PR gift box
New desktop with 3 themes. We emphasize how to make it the same but different by extending some elements. We want to build a free, fun, and enjoyable desktop. This is because we think every desktop has its own soul. That’s why many elements are given moods and emotions.
packagingoftheworld.com
Manoli Canoli – Apollèe
We were asked to create the identity of an ultra-premium extra virgin olive oil, targeted to a demanding upscale Manhattan market. We wanted the brand to convey self-confidence for its superior quality and Greek origin. To move forward we had to look back. At the sun nurturing the soil giving...
packagingoftheworld.com
Sherlock holmes: Estudio en escarlata / A. Conan Doyle / Editorial El Ateneo 🔍
A few months ago I received the proposal from the great publisher El Ateneo, to design and illustrate the first work of Arthur Conan Doyle in which the most famous detective in history appears: Sherlock Holmes. This author and character resonated in my head since I was very little, since my father, a fan of espionage, had all his books and told me the particular way Sherlock had to solve cases, this made the project even more special than it already was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
packagingoftheworld.com
Tata Soulfull Oats
WHAT WE DID: Visual Architecture, Sub-brand Identity, Pack Designs, Food Composition. Extending Tata Soulfull’s Millet Mania into the Oats Category. What makes healthy snacking more exciting to the mass-premium Indian consumer? As Tata Soulfull ventured into the breakfast and snacks category with their new healthy millet-mixed Oats offering, their key objective was to appeal to audiences because of their special recipes for the desi palate. This wasn’t just Oats, it was Oats with a desi twist! For us, the pack design challenge was maintaining the balance between Soulfull’s minimal pack design style alongside the fun and taste desi masalas bring in. Each pack design was well thought out – right from the subtle Indian pattern in the backdrop, to the tasty masaledar foodshots; the vibrant colours and the one-of-a-kind sub-brand mark for Oats with Millets. Our work took Soulfull Oats with Millets packaging from just healthy to super tasty and fun!
packagingoftheworld.com
Milk&fruits drink
This product is one of the major single products of the functional drink track of New Dairy in 2022, and the annual sales of the single product is expected to exceed 50 million. The industry of functional fruit and vegetable drinks is highly competitive. From the beginning of “product name”, we should build competitiveness, implant the core value of the product, and highlight and enlarge “half an hour after dinner”. It is not only a product name but also a product slogan. There is no need to explain it on the shelf. Even the first time we see it, we can directly GET to the appeal of the product: drink after dinner, supplement nutrition and help digestion, the white bottle is clean and generous, with color illustrations of different tastes, Appetite is full. The product features of 6 kinds of lactic acid bacteria fermentation and one kind of dietary fiber are optimized into icon, highlighting the 6+1 product endorsement, and the bronzing process highlights the product quality.
packagingoftheworld.com
Maragato X Chimango Wine
Maragato X Chimango is an iconic collection of unique wines from Bebber, a winery in the Altos Montes Region, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. What we call labels, could also be called frames of the culture of a people. A narrative that addresses the dispute, duality, the painful war between peoples with very similar principles and values, but politically divided.
packagingoftheworld.com
Votanikon Gin
When this project came into our hands, we knew it had to be special, just like our country’s unique natural environment, which is the inspiration of this premium everyday gin. Knowing that every Votanikon bottle carries all the goodness of Greece’s flora, as it is made with 20 of the most celebrated Greek herbs, we had to build the brand based on the country’s inspirational scenery: the light, the sea and the sky, the rocky landscapes, the shadows and the contrasts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
packagingoftheworld.com
Potion Gurt
Spiders, eyes and bones are three secret ingredients for a creamy & witchy potion. Especially for growing legs and happiness spells, no wonder it’s an underworld recipe. Potion Gurt – it’s a Kiwi greenish yogurt with chocolate pieces for kids and “Peter Pan” people. Naming, concept, design and animation by: Bavaroise.
packagingoftheworld.com
OSKI – the layered gin
OSKI is a handcrafted, small batch dry gin which is a result of a balanced mix of natural botanicals. The company approached us to create a look and feel for a new Armenian gin brand, where Armenian thyme plays a crucial role as the main ingredient. Since the gin is...
packagingoftheworld.com
Tetley Green Teas
WHAT WE DID: Visual Architecture, Pack Design. Revamping one of India’s leading Green Tea brands. Despite pioneering the green tea category in India, Tetley found itself lagging behind Lipton over time. While Tetley had built the category and its association with health, Lipton swooped in looking more tasty and Tetley was left playing catch-up. Our challenge was to bring back the taste to Tetley, while building upon the Immunity story that consumer’s associate with the category. Our refreshingly tasty designs have helped arrest Tetley’s slide and seen the brand perform better.
packagingoftheworld.com
Broken Compass hard iced tea
A southern-style hard iced tea for the adventurous. Available in the western Canadian market. The project involved naming, branding, can and mixed-pack packaging design.
Comments / 0