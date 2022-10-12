Read full article on original website
DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward
Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida, developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than...
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Blames Her Shoplifting On Her Medication
It seems that sticky fingers was one of the side effects! A Florida Woman blames her shoplifting on her medication. While browsing at the Boca Raton Saks Fifth Avenue store, our Florida Woman, Susan Stone, got a little handsy with some of the merchandise. Stone put some pieces of merchandise in her purse and went into the bathroom. Saks employees found five price tags in the trash totaling $1,000. The store’s loss prevention staff believed that Stone was shoplifting and called the Boca Raton Police.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
wlrn.org
Election Day is three weeks away. Here is how and where to vote in South Florida
The 2022 general election — the all-important midterms — takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But across Florida, those who requested mail-in ballots have started to receive them and can already cast their vote. Whether you have your ballot, would still like to request one or want to...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Palm Beach Central leaders disciplined by state after grade-changing investigation
Years after a grade-changing scandal at Palm Beach Central High School, the principal and his former assistant principal have agreed to probation with the state Education Department. A 2019 investigation by the school district’s inspector general found that Principal Darren Edgecomb and then-Assistant Principal Laurence Greenberg raised the grades of...
Boat buyers, sellers navigate choppy waters from war, inflation, supply woes
When COVID-19 struck down the economy in 2020, it was the marine industry that converted crisis into opportunity as customers seeking a safe mode of recreation bought or rented boats in droves. Now, as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show approaches its 63rd edition, industry sales are slowing, some brokerage firms say, as war continues to flare in Ukraine, inflation grips the economy, ...
Prosecutors say 'a crime may have been committed' after a Parkland juror said she was threatened by another juror during deliberations
The jury in the trial for the Parkland shooter recommended he be sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.
educationplanetonline.com
16 Top Nursing Schools in Fort Lauderdale:Steps to Take
Are you in search of nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale? Learn more about top nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale in this detailed article below. Due to continuous growth, the medical industry certainly needs healthcare professionals that can meet the necessary skills and qualifications specified by the majority of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
cw34.com
Fired Riviera Beach police officer suing the city for age discrimination
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fired Riviera Beach police officer is suing the city, claiming his age played a factor in his firing and the denial of his attempts at an appeal. According to the lawsuit, 54-year-old Edgar Foster was fired on Sept. 7, 2021. He'd been with...
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
luxury-houses.net
This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter
A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
cw34.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
