ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Woman Blames Her Shoplifting On Her Medication

It seems that sticky fingers was one of the side effects! A Florida Woman blames her shoplifting on her medication. While browsing at the Boca Raton Saks Fifth Avenue store, our Florida Woman, Susan Stone, got a little handsy with some of the merchandise. Stone put some pieces of merchandise in her purse and went into the bathroom. Saks employees found five price tags in the trash totaling $1,000. The store’s loss prevention staff believed that Stone was shoplifting and called the Boca Raton Police.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Central leaders disciplined by state after grade-changing investigation

Years after a grade-changing scandal at Palm Beach Central High School, the principal and his former assistant principal have agreed to probation with the state Education Department. A 2019 investigation by the school district’s inspector general found that Principal Darren Edgecomb and then-Assistant Principal Laurence Greenberg raised the grades of...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boat buyers, sellers navigate choppy waters from war, inflation, supply woes

When COVID-19 struck down the economy in 2020, it was the marine industry that converted crisis into opportunity as customers seeking a safe mode of recreation bought or rented boats in droves. Now, as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show approaches its 63rd edition, industry sales are slowing, some brokerage firms say, as war continues to flare in Ukraine, inflation grips the economy, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
educationplanetonline.com

16 Top Nursing Schools in Fort Lauderdale:Steps to Take

Are you in search of nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale? Learn more about top nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale in this detailed article below. Due to continuous growth, the medical industry certainly needs healthcare professionals that can meet the necessary skills and qualifications specified by the majority of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
AFP

Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter

A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy