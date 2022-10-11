Colorado Springs City Council signals its opposition to recreational marijuana with resolution

With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO