Colorado Springs City Council signals its opposition to recreational marijuana with resolution

coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Keep the Springs special; vote 'no' on pot and 'yes' on roads
Colorado Springs voters face three simple questions on ballots that should arrive in their mailboxes next week. The outcomes of these measures will play an extraordinary role in maintaining or spoiling our city’s famous desirability. They will determine whether we continue as the annual “most desirable” city in the...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado school district not required to disclose superintendent search records, appeals court says
A Colorado Springs-based school district is not obligated to disclose additional candidate applications and closed-door session recordings from its 2019 search for a new superintendent, Colorado's second-highest court has ruled. On Thursday, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals interpreted the state's open records and open meetings laws to...
coloradopolitics.com
Gazette to cohost governor's debate Oct. 16 in Colorado Springs
The race for governor comes to Colorado Springs this weekend. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican candidate for governor, Heidi Ganahl, will debate in person at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House this Sunday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The debate is sponsored by The Colorado Springs...
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
drhscordnews.com
Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023
With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
Iconic downtown building gets new sign as Alpine Bank plans to open newest location
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of Colorado Springs’ most iconic buildings downtown is getting a new sign to reflect a new business it will now be home to. The building at the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Cascade Avenue will have the Wells Fargo sign replaced with a sign for Alpine Bank. The Wells Fargo […]
Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A well-known long standing haunted house in town, 'The Haunted Mines', is now part of the larger scary attraction company, 'Fear Complex.' In a new building this year, they say they're now the largest haunted attraction in Colorado Springs. The updated attraction has four different areas inside. Including, 'The Sanitarium', The post Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
Local Colorado Springs chef competing nationally in Denver Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A chef based in Colorado Springs is competing in Denver Saturday against some of the best of the trade from across the country. Milagros Cocina Mexicana Executive Chef Roberto Reyes was selected as one of six people nationwide for the competition hosted by the Hispanic Restaurant Association. Roberto says he The post Local Colorado Springs chef competing nationally in Denver Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs awarded $750K grant from Biden administration
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs has been selected for a competitive nationwide grant!. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Wednesday that it had awarded a $750,000 grant under its Bridge Investment Program. This is the first round of grants. “These...
KKTV
Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning. Power has since been restored. Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
KKTV
Kroger plans to merge with Albertsons in $25 billion deal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers and Safeway could soon be owned by the same company. Kroger plans to buy Albertsons, which owns Safeway, for nearly $25 billion. The proposed merger is getting a lot of reaction from all sides, including Colorado’s Attorney General, Phil Weiser, who said in a statement:
Free trees for Colorado Springs families
The Arbor Day Foundation is giving families in Colorado Springs the chance to order a tree at no cost at all.
For Colorado Springs' candy-making family, tough times but always sweeter days
Another afternoon finds Colorado Springs’ leading candy family in their element. In the hilltop factory on 21st Street, machines are whirring and churning. They’re creating some of the confections that have been beloved in the Pikes Peak region for more than 100 years. But there’s also an essential, human touch — something the Niswongers know all too well over three generations at Patsy’s Candies.
KKTV
Crash causes delays on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing delays along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call for a crash at about 4:35 p.m. near Lake Avenue. Last time this article was updated, there were no life-threatening injuries reported. When this article was updated at 5:10 p.m., at least one lane was open.
Colorado Springs elementary school teachers write words of encouragement along sidewalk for students
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Educators at a Colorado Springs elementary school took a break from the traditional classroom Friday and opted for spreading positivity through sidewalk chalk. Across sidewalks near Chinook Trail Elementary School and the surrounding neighborhoods, teachers and staff channeled their inner artists. They wrote along the pavement words of encouragement. “We’re The post Colorado Springs elementary school teachers write words of encouragement along sidewalk for students appeared first on KRDO.
csbj.com
CSPD bodycam footage draws rebuke from mayor; accusations of 'dangerous culture of hostility'
A social justice group has released police body camera footage showing Colorado Springs Police Department officers speaking derisively of protesters before any engagement with them. The footage, released by the nonprofit Chinook Center, shows officers preparing to respond to a July 2021 demonstration by citizens over affordable housing staged during...
