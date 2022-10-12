Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Stephen King’s New Novel ‘Fairy Tale’ Will Be Coming to a Theater Near You
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Normally we need to wait years to see a new movie in theaters inspired by a Stephen King novel, but it seems like that will not be the case here. According to Syfy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, King wrote his newest novel Fairy Tale. Readers were finally able to get their hands on a copy of this 600-page coming-of-age novel last month (September 6, 2022) but moviegoers will not have to wait that long to see this novel on the big screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
ETOnline.com
David Gordon Green Says 'Exorcist' Sequel Will Honor the Legacy of the Original (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis, filmmaker David Gordon Green is turning his attention to The Exorcist, writing and directing a new sequel that picks up 50 years after the 1973 film starring Ellen Burstyn. And yes, Burstyn is returning to the franchise as Chris MacNeil, the mother of a demon-possessed daughter.
msn.com
17 Stephen King movies you need to see
Slide 1 of 18: For some forty years, Stephen King’s unique brand of terror has caused sleepless nights the world over – and not just on the page. The cinematic rights to the author's novels have been snapped up left and right by hungry studios, eager to turn his tales of horror into blockbuster hits. This isn't a complete list because the author has inspired so many greats, but there’s plenty to choose from among these fantastic Stephen King movies.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 11, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, October 11, 2022?
Collider
‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween
What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
Fact vs Fiction: How accurate is The Watcher?
Netflix’s The Watcher explores the trauma experienced by a family as they receive threatening letters at their new home. But what really happened at 657 Boulevard?
slj.com
Press Release Fun: Enter the Stinetinglers Scary Story Writing Contest￼
R. L. Stine ushers us into spooky season with Stinetinglers, his gruesome new middle-grade novel that is full of scary stories sure to make your head spin. This Halloween season, parents and guardians of budding horror enthusiasts ages 8-12 are invited to enter the Stinetinglers Scary Story Writing Contest. Entries are open to all who dare from October 1 – 31, 2022.
spoilertv.com
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Women Talking - Review
A powerhouse of an understated drama that slowly dawns on you the more you watch the creeping horror that its everyday protagonists are experiencing. A colony is our home in the United States - and the stage is set in a barn, where a group of women struggle to reconcile their faith with the actions committed against them are so horrific and by so many of the men of the isolated village community.
IFLScience
Wildscreen: The "Green Oscars" Announces Panda Awards Winners
Wildscreen has announced the winners of their 2022 Panda Awards, granting My Garden Of A Thousand Bees the top prize: the Plimsoll Golden Panda Award. Filmed during lockdown, the feature film by wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn explored the secret lives of 60 bee species (mirroring this year’s winner of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year nicely).
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfairly overlooked supernatural chiller draws the plaudits it never got first time around
Horror is a genre that always feels as though it’s in danger of reaching saturation point, but it never does for the sole reason that audiences love few things more than being scared out of their seats. It doesn’t matter how many frightening features come out of the woodwork, because there’s always going to be a crowd for them, even if The Night House didn’t get the praise it deserved at the time.
The Verge
The Verge’s favorite spooky Halloween entertainment
It’s October, which means that all the Halloween lawn and store decorations are out, as are all the holiday TV specials, horror movies, and terrifying games. Which to choose for a really good scare?. We asked The Verge staff members to tell us about their favorite ways to generate...
A.V. Club
John Carpenter has "no idea" what all this elevated horror business is about
At a certain point in a successful entertainment career, keeping up with the lingo associated with a genre you revolutionized just isn’t the most relevant thing in the world. John Carpenter, the master of horror who provided the score for the new Halloween films, hasn’t heard of so-called “elevated horror,” he tells The A.V. Club in a new interview.
