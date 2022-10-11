ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ranked Eighth Worst City To Drive In

By Airiel Sharice
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRofC_0iVf3aiR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0bJa_0iVf3aiR00

Source: L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty


Driving in Baltimore can be an extreme sport some days so this new ranking the city has earned isn’t surprising at all.

According to a new report recently released by WalletHub, Baltimore is the eighth worst city to drive in. Washington D.C. takes seventh place and if you keep going up I-95, you’ll be the worst city to drive in as Philadelphia takes that title.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics including average gas prices to “annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.”

Below are the top 10 worst cities to drive in. Do any of them surprise you?

1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXO0X_0iVf3aiR00
Source:Getty

2. Detroit, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuU1d_0iVf3aiR00 Source:Getty

3. Oakland, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7QnA_0iVf3aiR00
Source:Getty

4. San Francisco, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfhXj_0iVf3aiR00 Source:Getty

5. Chicago, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNhid_0iVf3aiR00
Source:Getty

6. New York, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXRR3_0iVf3aiR00 Source:Getty

7. Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fm92o_0iVf3aiR00
Source:Getty

8. Baltimore, MD

Source:Getty

9. Seattle, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TC7H6_0iVf3aiR00 Source:Getty

10. Los Angeles, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZZEW_0iVf3aiR00 Source:Getty

