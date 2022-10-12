Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
stillrealtous.com
Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To Shawn Michaels Overselling At SummerSlam 2005 Revealed
Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business and there was a lot of anticipation heading into their SummerSlam main event in 2005. However, when the bell finally rang Shawn Michaels spent the majority of the match overselling Hulk Hogan’s offense which produced some hilarious results at times. The match is still talked about to this day, but it could be argued that the match gets talked about for all the wrong reasons.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Names His “Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named his pick for the title of “greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” picking someone he’s very familiar with. Kurt Angle has seen and done it all during his wrestling career. The Olympic gold medallist made it to the top of both WWE and TNA during his time competing and has shared the ring with everyone from The Rock, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels, to Sting, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Had Plans For Saraya In WWE Prior To Her Signing With AEW
Saraya is a part of All Elite Wrestling although WWE’s Triple H apparently had an idea on how to use her if she decided to stay in the company. When Saraya’s contract came up in early July 2022, WWE’s former Chairman Vince McMahon chose not to re-sign her. The main reason why was that she hadn’t wrestled in about five years while also barely appearing on television for several years. That’s because of a serious neck injury that required major surgery.
nodq.com
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
PWMania
William Regal Says Roddy Piper Would Have Seen Straight Through MJF as a Heel
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he discussed MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him. “I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Imagines Vince McMahon Running AEW
Jim Ross has pondered the question of what would life be like if his old WWE boss Vince McMahon was let loose to run AEW. Vince McMahon has had more time on his hands since July when he stepped aside as WWE Chairman into retirement. McMahon’s shock retirement came amid investigations into alleged sexual misconduct and hush money payments made to former WWE employees.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Moves to Smackdown Roster, Sami Zayn Beats Kofi Kingston
– Rey Mysterio is officially a Smackdown star, making his move from Raw on this week’s show. Mysterio spoke with Triple H earlier in the show and said that he refused to face his son Dominik, who is now with The Judgment Day. Rey said he would quit WWE before that happened and Triple H said they would work it out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Having Backstage Heat
There was a report going around online that WWE’s recent hire, Rob Fee, had backstage heat in his role as the WWE Director of Long-Term Creative. The report stated that Fee, who has been a head writer on several Disney shows, ‘isn’t making any friends’ with his treatment of assistants backstage.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Next Two Dates At Madison Square Garden
WWE has announced its next two dates at Madison Square Garden. First up is the annual post-Christmas event on December 26. The pre-sale code is HOLIDAY. The second event takes place on March 12, 2023. WWE is also selling combination tickets for both shows which will be live events. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 14, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 14, 2022!. We kick things off with The New Day making their way to the ring. They prop themselves up as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say the record will last forever. We head...
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says CM Punk Using ‘Cult Of Personality’ Makes Zero Sense
During the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on CM Punk using Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” as his official entrance theme song and why he doesn’t like it because it doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He said,
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Earns Intercontinental Title Shot During WWE SmackDown
Rey Mysterio did not want to hit Dominik for defecting to Judgment Day and he requested Triple H to move him to SmackDown for that. Rey Mysterio got his wish and more tonight on the blue brand. Rey Mysterio replaced Karrion Kross as the fourth participant in the fatal four-way...
