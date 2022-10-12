Read full article on original website
Essence
Jonathan Batista Becomes First Black Principal Dancer For Pacific Northwest Ballet
“This is a moment for young Black boys, young Black girls, that want to dance, that want to see themselves on that stage,” said Batista. Jonathan Batista has made history by becoming the first Black principal dancer in the 50-year existence of the Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle, Washington.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
What Is Sculpture? Four Curators Try to Define an Elusive Art Form
On the occasion of a “Sculpture”–themed issue published in September 2022, the editors of Art in America asked four curators to consider different definitions of an art form that continues to evolve after thousands of years. Karen LemmeyCurator of sculpture, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC For a long time, sculpture was simply defined as an artwork that occupies three dimensions. On a basic level, this remains true. But since the beginning of the 20th century, sculptors have made serious play of problematizing sculpture’s third dimension, deftly manipulating it to be ever more elusive and illusionary, as if to draw attention to...
As 125 Newbury Opens, Pace Founder Arne Glimcher Surveys A Changing Art World
Even in retirement, Arne Glimcher, at 84, is a busy man. With his son, Marc, now fully in charge of Pace, the mega-gallery Glimcher founded as a small Boston storefront in 1960, Glimcher opens a new gallery in downtown Manhattan this week, a kind of project space that will both host exhibitions and represent a modest number of artists. The space is called 125 Newbury, which makes for something like a Marx Brothers routine. Pace Gallery was born at 125 Newbury Street, in Boston, but now has its enormous headquarters at 540 West 25th Street, in Chelsea. And 125 Newbury...
From the Pompidou to Frieze, Curator Camille Morineau Is Bringing Forgotten Female Artists to Light
While Frieze Masters is typically dominated by canonized male artists, this year its stars will be little-known female artists born between 1900 and 1951. These artists will appear in the London fair’s Spotlight section, which is being overseen by Camille Morineau, the founder of the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions (AWARE). “The keyword is ‘discovery,’” said Camille Morineau, whom Nathan Clements-Gillespie, the director of Frieze Masters, put in charge of the display. She soon put out a call for applications, and out of some 150 galleries, 26 were selected. Each of them will present a booth dedicated to one...
Fire Damages Easter Island Statues, Art Writer Grace Glueck Dies at 96, and More: Morning Links for October 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. In a tough break for fans of Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art said on Friday that, after high-tech study, it has determined that its painting Girl With a Flute (ca. 1669/1675) is not the work of the 17th-century Dutchman, as it had previously believed, Zachary Small reports in the New York Times . While closed during the pandemic, the Washington, D.C., institution examined the portrait using “microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology,” per the Times, as part of a Vermeer exhibition (recently previewed by ARTnews) that just opened. The work’s maker may have been someone...
A Vermeer at the National Gallery Isn’t Actually by Vermeer, Museum Says
After assessing two paintings in its collection attributed to 17th century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art in Washington will officially change the attribution of one of the paintings, Girl With a Flute, on Saturday after determining that Vermeer did not actually paint it, The New York Times reports. While the confirmed Vermeer painting Girl With the Red Hat and Girl With a Flute appear to have the same subject, the non-Vermeer lacks the even surface the artist’s canvases were known for, conservators and scientists determined. “We know nothing about who created this and under what circumstances,” Marjorie E. Wieseman, who leads the National Gallery’s Northern European paintings department, told the Times. Read it at The New York Times
Harper's Bazaar
Inside One Theater’s Challenge to Modernize the Opera
An Italian theater that has been around since 1829 is embarking on a challenge to modernize one of the oldest forms of entertainment: the opera. The magnificent Teatro Regio in Parma, Italy, is home to Festival Verdi, a three-weekend annual event that runs from mid-September to mid-October and celebrates the works of beloved Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi by showing both classic and reimagined versions of his works.
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Hypebae
Artist Maria Lysenko on Subverting Harmful Beauty Standards Through Abstract Art
Born in a small city in Russia, Maria Lysenko spent her childhood in Moscow. After dropping out from a BA Fashion degree in Russia, the artist moved to London two years ago and never looked back. Her ethereal and alternative vision is shaking up the fashion and art industry, through her fluid works and distinctive aesthetic.
For Decades, Artist and Writer Barbara Chase-Riboud Has Used Abstraction to Confront Racism
For decades, the artist and writer Barbara Chase-Riboud has focused on assembling what she calls her “pantheon of invisibles,” people whose values and lives she renders present and permanent. She dedicated a whole series of sculptures to Malcolm X, to whom she paid homage by way of clusters of bronze, along with tassel-like knots of fiber spilling out beneath them. She wrote a novelized account of Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman owned by Thomas Jefferson whose psychology Chase-Riboud reconstructs with piercing detail. She made a monument to Sarah Baartman, a Khoikhoi woman who became a popular attraction as Hottentot Venus at...
Artist Sisley-L Conducts Various Activities to Lead the Change of the Times
PALISADES PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Artist Sisley-L conducting various activities that will lead the change of the era relating art industry and also beyond the level of art, having built her own world of an art on the global stage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005136/en/ Sisley-L at the football match between AT Madrid and Real Madrid held in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Business Wire)
