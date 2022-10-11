Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Vernon News
Open house celebrates 50th anniversary of COTC's nursing program
In honor of its 50th anniversary, the Central Ohio Technical College's nursing program is holding an open house at its four facilities next week. The Knox County campus will have open house on Wednesday, Oct. 19. from 10 a.m. to noon. Current and future students, alumni, former and current faculty, health-care partners, friends of the college, and the public are invited to the events.
Mount Vernon News
Brown Family Environmental Center to host Harvest Festival
GAMBIER – Kenyon College’s Brown Family Environmental Center (BFEC) will once again host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The free event will take place on the 600-acre nature preserve at 9871 Laymon Road, and is open to the general public.
Mount Vernon News
Museum speaker to discuss Knox/Coshocton serial killer
LOUDONVILLE – The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17, with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a streak of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
Mount Vernon News
Joretta J. Auten
FREDERICKTOWN – Joretta J. Auten, 91, of Fredericktown passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born to Charles C. and Madeline L. (Bradrick) Brokaw on July 9, 1931, in Fredericktown, OH. Joretta was a former member of the Ankenytown Grace Brethren...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon News
Danville Police blotter Sept. 20 – 30
Incident description: Mia D. Albers of Danville was issued traffic citations for driving under suspension and for no license plate displayed. Incident description: Conducted 5th grade DARE class. Date and time: 09/22/22. Street names: 600 BLOCK OF KINGSVIEW DRIVE. Incident description: Assisted the Sheriff’s Office. Date and time: 09/22/22.
Mount Vernon News
OHSAA rankings: Centerburg, Danville, Highland rated 4th in their divisions
Following last week’s games and entering Week 9 of the 2022 high school football schedule, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Mount Vernon News
As playoffs loom, coaches focus on consistency, improvement, team character
Last week, four local coaches shared their insights on the 2022 high school football season thus far. Five more area football coaches have shared their perspectives on how they move their programs forward at this point in the season. The pace of the season, players' work ethic and perseverance are...
Mount Vernon News
High school volleyball recaps
Cardington-Lincoln (19-3, 12-0) remained undefeated in KMAC play with a 3-0 win over Mount Gilead (2-14, 0-9), Oct. 11, by set scores of 25-11, 25-5, 25-8. Everything went right from the get-go for the Lady Pirates, who cruised in all three sets. C-L gave the entire squad playing time and rested their regulars, Stat leaders included Audrey Brininger – nine kills as nine Lady Pirates saw kiil action. Serving at a 91.5% success rate, C-L launched 18 aces, with Payton Goodman serving nine in only 27 attempts and Jadine Mills served five aces in 11 serves. Izzy Wickline had two blocks for C-L and nine players divided 47 digs, led by Cadie Long’s 11. Mills added 28 assists to the attack.
Comments / 0