holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Wants to Know If Henry McMaster Still Opposes Marriage Equality Due to History of Bigoted Remarks
Ahead of Famously Hot Pride in Columbia this weekend, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham has called on Governor Henry McMaster to state his position on marriage equality. Governor McMaster has a long history of bigoted statements about the LGBTQ community and opposition to marriage equality. In response to President...
holycitysinner.com
Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Allendale Town Councilman Earl Morell After Indictment
Immediately following the indictment of Allendale Town Councilman Earl Morell, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-32, suspending Morell from office. Morell was indicted on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree on Wednesday, October 12th. Morell is suspended until such a time as he...
WRDW-TV
Gov. Kemp, Abrams to debate on Monday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brain Kemp announced the first debate of the upcoming race for Georgia Governor is happening. Kemp will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams on Nov 8. The debate will be Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., Streaming on GPB.org. In a tweet, Kemp says, “I’ll...
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
WRDW-TV
New state committee will examine how SC can prosper economically in coming years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So far this year, new companies have brought more than 3,000 jobs and around $1.4 billion in capital investment to South Carolina. That’s according to state leaders, who say South Carolina needs to prepare now to keep this economic momentum not just for years to come but for decades.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
Is South Carolina politically engaged? This study says no
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Election Day only weeks away, WalletHub released its findings for the most and least politically engaged states in America, and the Palmetto State was unfortunately toward the bottom. According to the study, South Carolina ranked 45 out of 50 in its political engagement study. Nearby...
WRDW-TV
McMaster signs executive order for electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out. The governor said the executive order prioritizes the state’s efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina by training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry and establishing a “one-stop-shop” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce for businesses interested in investing in the state.
WRDW-TV
State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard mourned as a pillar in community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard has died, his family confirmed Thursday night. Born Sept. 1, 1955, he was 67 years old. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him,” his family said in a statement.
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
WRDW-TV
Jill Biden joining Stacey Abrams on Friday | GOP plans Brian Kemp day of support
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Friday with Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams in Atlanta. According to her office, the First Lady will begin her day visiting service members at Fort Benning. She will appear with Abrams “at a political event in Atlanta,” her office said.
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
Here are the two SC constitutional amendment questions you’ll see on your ballot
Next month, you'll vote on whether a change should be made to the South Carolina Constitution.
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
8 rural health care projects in South Carolina awarded over $6.27 million in federal grants
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding South Carolina more than $6 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas around the state. The $6,276,787 in funds are part of the $110 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program....
WRDW-TV
S.C. governor’s ag school to celebrate its 225th year
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 1797 celebration of the 225-year history of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe’s 1,310-acre campus is becoming even more festive with a parade and the community is invited to join in the fun. On Nov. 5,...
WRDW-TV
Walker vs. Warnock | What to watch for during Friday’s GA Senate debate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a race that continues to capture the nation’s attention. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock will face off in their first and only debate Friday night. The winner of Georgia’s U.S. senate race could determine the balance of...
WRDW-TV
Brian Kemp opens 10-point lead over Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race a dead heat
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With election day less than four weeks away, a new AJC poll released Wednesday shows Gov. Brian Kemp with a 10-point lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 4 among 1,030 likely voters, also shows U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in a...
WRDW-TV
Study finds S.C., Ga. rural traffic deaths among highest in U.S.
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia are in the top five states for traffic deaths per miles traveled on rural roads, according to a new report. The report from TRIP, a national transportation nonprofit, ranks South Carolina as No. 1 and Georgia as No. 4 in deaths on non-interstate, rural roads.
