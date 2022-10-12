ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WRDW-TV

Gov. Kemp, Abrams to debate on Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brain Kemp announced the first debate of the upcoming race for Georgia Governor is happening. Kemp will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams on Nov 8. The debate will be Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., Streaming on GPB.org. In a tweet, Kemp says, “I’ll...
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor

What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
ELECTIONS
WCNC

Is South Carolina politically engaged? This study says no

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Election Day only weeks away, WalletHub released its findings for the most and least politically engaged states in America, and the Palmetto State was unfortunately toward the bottom. According to the study, South Carolina ranked 45 out of 50 in its political engagement study. Nearby...
ELECTIONS
WRDW-TV

McMaster signs executive order for electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out. The governor said the executive order prioritizes the state’s efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina by training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry and establishing a “one-stop-shop” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce for businesses interested in investing in the state.
POLITICS
WRDW-TV

State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard mourned as a pillar in community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard has died, his family confirmed Thursday night. Born Sept. 1, 1955, he was 67 years old. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him,” his family said in a statement.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
News19 WLTX

Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
ELECTIONS
WRDW-TV

S.C. governor’s ag school to celebrate its 225th year

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 1797 celebration of the 225-year history of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe’s 1,310-acre campus is becoming even more festive with a parade and the community is invited to join in the fun. On Nov. 5,...
AGRICULTURE
WRDW-TV

Study finds S.C., Ga. rural traffic deaths among highest in U.S.

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia are in the top five states for traffic deaths per miles traveled on rural roads, according to a new report. The report from TRIP, a national transportation nonprofit, ranks South Carolina as No. 1 and Georgia as No. 4 in deaths on non-interstate, rural roads.
GEORGIA STATE

