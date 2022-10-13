ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker's remains found in Far North Side freezer

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1Wns_0iVeVSdt00

A woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in the freezer at a Far North Side boarding house.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first degree murder, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday evening. She is also charged with one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WATCH: Police announce charges, reveal new details in Far North Side landlord death

Chicago police announced charges in the murder of a Far North Side landlord whose dismembered remains were found in her freezer.

Police said they were called to the 5900-block of North Washtenaw Avenue Tuesday night for a wellbeing check on the missing woman's apartment after a tenant said they hadn't seen her.

During that wellbeing check, police said they found human remains in the freezer of the landlord's apartment. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Frances Walker.

Walker rented rooms in her home to women in need of shelter. Police said the same tenants who reported her missing told police they were afraid of Kolalou and had called 911 about her in the past. Police said these tenants reported they heard screaming at around 2:30 a.m. Monday night into Tuesday.

Police also said Kolalou had a history of issues with Walker, and Walker had recently served her with an eviction notice.

"That very well could possibly be what escalated this into the defendant becoming extremely angry and committing this horrific act," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

Police said officers searching the home found blood in the bedroom, blood on knives and then found Walker's dismembered remains in the freezer.

"They eventually discovered human remains in a freezer, at which point we backed out of the residence to secure a search warrant to go back in and retrieve all evidence properly," said Deenihan. "When the police arrived, that individual told the police that there was another suspect who lived in the residence that the other tenants were afraid of."

Deenihan said they believe that Walker was killed in her bedroom and dismembered on the first floor of the home.

"She was a really good person," said her brother Arnold Walker. "Nobody deserves what happened to her."

Walker's husband is overseas but told ABC7 over the phone that she was the best human being he knew.

Police said when officers arrived for the wellbeing check, they actually encountered Kolalou and tried to interview her, but she told them she knew her rights and refused to speak with them.

Police said she then left in a tow truck she allegedly used Walker's credit card to order. Police said the other tenants, concerned for the tow truck driver's safety, exchanged information with him and warned him she was dangerous.

Police said residents told them they'd seen Kolalou get help from the tow truck driver with a heavy plastic garbage bag, which led officers to evidence about three miles away in a lakefront garbage can on Foster Beach, in which more remains were found.

RELATED: Chicago crime: Woman's body found in garbage can in Chatham alley, police say

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said the remains found in the garbage can were not human. CPD said bloody towels or rags were also inside the garbage can.

"The tow truck driver explained that individual pulled a knife on him, so officers responded to that scene and placed that suspect into custody," Deenihan said.

Deenihan said Kolalou is in custody but is not cooperating with the investigation and has refused to speak to them. She is due in bond court Thursday. She has a previous criminal history for some misdemeanor offenses.

Wednesday morning forensic technicians dressed in protective suits came and went for hours.

Neighbors said Walker was active in the neighborhood and kind. She also spent a lot of time with her dog. They said she offered shelter to women in need and played piano at two local churches. They were in shock someone would do something like this to her.

"She was always thoughtful and caring and it's really a shock what happened to her," said Monsignor Jim Kaczorowski or Queen of the Apostles Parrish, one of the churches where Walker played organ for over 20 years.

"She was always very kind and very helpful, she always came in with joy in her heart and she was happy to be on the organ," said music director Stuart Thompson. "She loved playing the organ."

"It's really devastating, like I even had a hard time coming home last night. I stayed at my friend's house. I felt safer with his parents and stuff," neighbor Raymond Truong said.

Comments / 7

Guest @68
3d ago

that's a sick monster and when I say sick not in a medical way! I meant it as a disgusting individual, hateful and most of all Evil to say the least!! May she rot paying daily for her atrocious actions!! I hope she never gets out!!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Freezer#Human Remains#Chicago Police#Violent Crime
cwbchicago.com

Woman found shot inside a Loop high-rise apartment, CPD says

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a Loop apartment on Friday afternoon. CPD responded to a high-rise residential building in the 200 block of West Van Buren around 1:03 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that his girlfriend had shot herself, according to a police statement and dispatch audio.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
107K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy