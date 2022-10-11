ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter's review of Trump docs

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to shut down the work of an independent arbiter who was appointed last month to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks...
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker debate: Five key takeaways

ATLANTA — Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker engaged Friday night in what is scheduled to be their only debate ahead of the November midterms. Instant opinions and analyses were mixed about who won the debate. Moderators in Savannah asked candidates about a range of issues in the hourlong...
