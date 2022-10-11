The Office of the Arizona Attorney General is asking the FBI and IRS to investigate True the Vote—the organization behind the conspiracy-theory-ridden movie 2000 Mules, according to The Arizona Republic. The film made false claims that hundreds of Americans conspired to stuff ballot boxes for Joe Biden during the presidential election, allegedly based on phone data. The claims were believed and repeated by multiple Republican politicians who supported the false idea that former President Donald Trump had actually won the election. But when asked to provide that data to law enforcement, True the Vote broke subsequently broke their promises to do so, and then mislead the public and law enforcement to believe they had, according to a letter written by Reginald “Reggie” Grigsby from the Office of the Arizona Attorney General. “Given TTV’s status as a nonprofit organization, it would appear that further review of its financials may be warranted,” wrote Grigsby.Read it at The Arizona Republic

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO