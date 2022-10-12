ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queenoftheclick.com

Drawing Class for Children in Prospect Park

Community drawing workshop using large-scale paper outdoors in beautiful Prospect Park! See details here. In this workshop, kids are encouraged to go big while contributing to our community drawing on really super-extra-mega-huge paper!. For one hour, Artuta instructors Joan and Koskue will guide your child in collaborative drawing activities exploring...
TROY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Does Andrew Gounardes Think Brooklyn is Stupid?

Senator Andrew Gounardes pushed a bill for red light cameras. Andrew failed to tell the community that his political friends were lobbied over these cameras. This includes: Justin Brannan, Brad Lander, Anotonio Reynoso, Carlina Rivera and Keith Powers. See here:. It’s strange that information is not revealed by a politician...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
queenoftheclick.com

Screwdriver Bandit Strikes Again on Shore Road

The Screwdriver Bandit is relentless to the cars on Shore Road in Bay Ridge. Residents shared that the thief broke into cars the last two nights between 69th Street and 72nd Street on Shore Road. Last night the cars on 69th Street and 71st Street and Shore Road were broken...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Happy 8 Years in Business, E & J – Sale!

Happy Anniversary E and J – Eight Years in Business. E & J is at 6906 Fort Hamilton Parkway. In honor of their store anniversary, Eric and Jessie are having a 20% off sale from Wednesday to Sunday! Card lovers -> Stock up!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized |...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy