Titusville, PA

YourErie

‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials

It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan

Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen

Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital. Born August 11, 1936 in Oil City she was a daughter of the late Harry Loraine and Helen Elizabeth (Ochs) Mealy. On May 3, 1958, at the...
GIFFORD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt

This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway

The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WITF

Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.

Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Rita Mae Erwin

Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness. She was born August 23, 1932 in Oil City to the late Walter and Margaret (Moss) Dolby. She attended Oil City High School. Rita was a former...
VENUS, PA
erienewsnow.com

Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr.

Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr., age 53, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 due to a drug over dose. Jerry made some terrible choices in life. Drugs stole the person he used to be. Every choice leads us down a path;...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Garage Fire on Evergreen Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out in a garage on Evergreen Drive in Franklin on Thursday night. According to a release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a garbage can on fire in the garage of 165 Evergreen Drive, in Franklin, Venango County, at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Related to Vandalism in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of vandalism in the area of Cedar Avenue in Oil City. According to a release issued on Tuesday, October 11, Oil City Police are investigating a vandalism case that occurred on Monday, October 10, around 11:00 p.m.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

James Ronald Marshall

James Ronald Marshall, age 77 of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville. Born August 2, 1945, in Oil City, he was a son the late Richard Marshall and Elizabeth Conley Marshall. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion...
CLARION, PA

