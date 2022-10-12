Read full article on original website
Venango County Archaeologist to Highlight Studies of Franklin Forts on October 21
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Bill Black will highlight his studies of the Franklin Forts and their influence on early settlement and trade at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, October 21. It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian...
‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials
It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest Outside Developer's Corporate Office
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are demanding answers from the apartment complex's developer Calamar. Seniors who live at the Crawford County location were recently informed that their rent rates are going up 30 to 40 percent, costing them an extra $300 to $400 a month. "I think they are money...
Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan
Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Enjoy the Resort Town of Foxburg on the Allegheny River
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Foxburg is a charming resort town on the banks of the Allegheny River. The town is home to Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts, featuring the Red Brick art gallery and live performances at Lincoln Hall, which is the home of The Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ.
Millcreek Supervisors approve resolution for Presque Isle Gateway Plan
Millcreek Township Supervisors are motioning to approve a resolution that they say will beautify the area around Presque Isle State Park. Millcreek Supervisors are hoping the Presque Isle Gateway Plan will go into effect within the next few years after thorough planning over the last six to seven years. Millcreek Township Supervisors motioned to approve […]
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital. Born August 11, 1936 in Oil City she was a daughter of the late Harry Loraine and Helen Elizabeth (Ochs) Mealy. On May 3, 1958, at the...
How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt
This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway
The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.
Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
Erie County Department of Health Provides Latest COVID-19 Health Update
The Erie County Department of Health has released its latest COVID-19 update. From September 26th to October 9th there were 582 cases reported, with a daily average of 42 cases. New case numbers reflect only reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County.
Divers in Pennsylvania continue to search for missing persons in Ohio River
PITTSBURGH, PA – Divers from Adventures with Purpose and Chaos Drivers were scouring the Ohio and Monongahela Rivers on Saturday to find answers and find closure to cold cases and have already found an unexpected discovery. News outlets say in looking for 2 separate missing persons, 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing since 2020, and 78-year-old Bunnie […]
Rita Mae Erwin
Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness. She was born August 23, 1932 in Oil City to the late Walter and Margaret (Moss) Dolby. She attended Oil City High School. Rita was a former...
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr.
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr., age 53, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 due to a drug over dose. Jerry made some terrible choices in life. Drugs stole the person he used to be. Every choice leads us down a path;...
Units Dispatched to Garage Fire on Evergreen Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out in a garage on Evergreen Drive in Franklin on Thursday night. According to a release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a garbage can on fire in the garage of 165 Evergreen Drive, in Franklin, Venango County, at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
Police Seeking Information Related to Vandalism in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of vandalism in the area of Cedar Avenue in Oil City. According to a release issued on Tuesday, October 11, Oil City Police are investigating a vandalism case that occurred on Monday, October 10, around 11:00 p.m.
James Ronald Marshall
James Ronald Marshall, age 77 of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville. Born August 2, 1945, in Oil City, he was a son the late Richard Marshall and Elizabeth Conley Marshall. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion...
