Baltimore County, MD

Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Education
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Lansdowne, MD
Local
Maryland Education
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City schools puts $400M toward renovating 5 aging schools

More than $400 million will go toward renovating five Baltimore City schools, some of which are among the oldest in the nation. Brick by brick, the district plans to renovate City College, Polytechnic Institute, Western High School, Frederick Douglass High School and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy. City College was built at the start of the Depression in 1929.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woodlawn elementary school evacuated after phoned-in threat, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Chadwick Elementary School in Woodlawn was briefly evacuated Wednesday after the school received a phoned-in threat, Baltimore County police said. Police said the evacuation was a precaution and no suspicious package was found. Police said all students were safe. Charles Herndon, a spokesman for Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Renovations planned for 5 Baltimore City high schools, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Five of the oldest high schools in Baltimore City will soon be getting a much needed 21st-century facelift. Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Public Schools officials announced a $400 million dollar plan for the state-of-the-art renovations, impacting 7,000 students at Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Frederick Douglass High School, Baltimore City College and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.Frederick Douglass High and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy will share a new building.Among the enhancements are new air conditioning systems, something Scott, a graduate of city schools, said is pivotal in ensuring students can obtain the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. "We believe that every young person deserves a school with state-of-the-art technology that provides classroom and learning spaces designed for a 21st-century education, and dare I say, where they have air conditioning and can and drink the water," he said.While these renovations take place, classes will be held at alternative sites known as swing space locations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days

Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

