Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
weaa.org
Baltimore school employee fired, accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student
Zainab Chaudry, Spokeswoman and Maryland Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations joins Gabe Ortis for the discussion. (Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore City Public Schools employee is out of a job due to their alleged involvement in an attack on an Afghan student. The Maryland Chapter of the Council...
Free bikes given to first-grade class at Baltimore elementary school
First graders at North Bend Elementary School have new toys to play with. All 65 students got free bikes, courtesy of a local company and a non-profit.
foxbaltimore.com
'Begs an investigation' | Baltimore school officer paid 116 overtime hours in one paycheck
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation finds a Baltimore City School police officer is on pace to earn more than his annual salary in overtime, three years in a row. City Schools approved that money, and sources say the FBI took notice. “This begs an investigation,” said Adam...
foxbaltimore.com
8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
Wbaltv.com
Firefighters will never forget 2002 firebombing that killed Dawson family
Sunday commemorates 20 years since the fatal firebombing of the Dawson family in east Baltimore. City firefighters who responded to the fire told 11 News it's something they will never forget. The Dawson family's former home on Preston Street in the Oliver community was turned into the Dawson Safe Haven...
Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City schools puts $400M toward renovating 5 aging schools
More than $400 million will go toward renovating five Baltimore City schools, some of which are among the oldest in the nation. Brick by brick, the district plans to renovate City College, Polytechnic Institute, Western High School, Frederick Douglass High School and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy. City College was built at the start of the Depression in 1929.
foxbaltimore.com
Woodlawn elementary school evacuated after phoned-in threat, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Chadwick Elementary School in Woodlawn was briefly evacuated Wednesday after the school received a phoned-in threat, Baltimore County police said. Police said the evacuation was a precaution and no suspicious package was found. Police said all students were safe. Charles Herndon, a spokesman for Baltimore County...
Renovations planned for 5 Baltimore City high schools, officials say
BALTIMORE -- Five of the oldest high schools in Baltimore City will soon be getting a much needed 21st-century facelift. Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Public Schools officials announced a $400 million dollar plan for the state-of-the-art renovations, impacting 7,000 students at Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Frederick Douglass High School, Baltimore City College and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.Frederick Douglass High and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy will share a new building.Among the enhancements are new air conditioning systems, something Scott, a graduate of city schools, said is pivotal in ensuring students can obtain the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. "We believe that every young person deserves a school with state-of-the-art technology that provides classroom and learning spaces designed for a 21st-century education, and dare I say, where they have air conditioning and can and drink the water," he said.While these renovations take place, classes will be held at alternative sites known as swing space locations.
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days
Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police seeking cell phone video in killing of high school football player
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Its been six weeks since a high school football player was gunned down after his game in Baltimore County, and no arrests have been made. Baltimore County Police are asking for the community's help in solving the shooting from last month. The homicide happened on...
Police: Autopsy shows 4-year-old in Baltimore died of drug intoxication
The March 6 death of a 4-year-old boy in Baltimore City has been ruled homicide. Police and medics were called that morning to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.
foxbaltimore.com
2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old student who had loaded semiautomatic handgun at school
Baltimore City police arrested a 16-year-old student who had a loaded semiautomatic handgun at a school Thursday morning. Sources told 11 News the gun was found in the student's car, which was parked in Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy's parking lot in the 1500 block of Harlem Avenue. Sources also...
foxbaltimore.com
Couple targeted outside Baltimore restaurant, fugitive wanted | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A fugitive with a checkered past is accused of brutally beating a couple outside of a Baltimore restaurant. Tyler Walker, 30, of Elkridge is wanted on aggravated assault and robbery charges. The US Marshals Service has now joined the search for him. August 21, 2022.
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City
An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
Police Search For Maryland Killer Responsible For Gruesome Death Of 26-Year-Old Man
Police are searching for a suspect who killed a 26-year-old man in a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street, according to Baltimore police.
