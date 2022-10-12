Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Camila Cabello stopped by The Tonight Show this week to chat with host Jimmy Fallon about The Voice. She talked about how funny fellow coach Blake Shelton is, and shared that he never hinted he would be leaving the show next year. The Voice Star Camila Cabello Talks About Blake...
“Time for me to come home.” Blake Shelton announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a coach on “The Voice” after Season 23, which premieres in 2023. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton, 46, revealed on Instagram Tuesday. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The...
Just a little healthy competition! Blake Shelton surprised and amused The Voice viewers when he used the "block" button against his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the Tuesday, October 4, episode of the hit talent competition. Less than a minute into contestant Ansley Burns' stellar performance, Shelton pushed the button to...
Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's exit from The Voice. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the "Wonder Woman" singer at Ralph Lauren's 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California where he shared what he thought about the "heart" and "soul" of the show leaving after 23 seasons.
After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my...
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
