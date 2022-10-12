Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids
Kim Kardashian was hesitant about "going back and forth on the Internet" with Kanye West over his claims that he was being kept from seeing his children Kim Kardashian is tired of the false narratives about her life. On a new episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opens up about feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once. Just as she faced backlash for advising women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile published in March, the mom of four also dealt...
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)
Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kim Just Hired Extra Security For Her Kids After Kanye Leaked Their School’s Name
At all costs. Kim Kardashian is protecting her kids at school. The Skims founder is hiring security after her ex-husband Kanye West threatened their kids’ wellbeing after publicizing their school on his social media. According to TMZ, the Kardashians star “hired additional security as an extra precaution,” and she is reportedly “footing the bill.” The school affirms that they don’t see Kanye as a “threat” but because the name—and therefore information on its location—of the school was revealed in Kanye’s Instagram posts, they said, “there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus,” and offered...
Kanye West on Instagram: 'Breonna Taylor's mom said it first,' BLM is a 'fraud'
Kanye West continued his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, posting on Instagram a quote from the mother of Breonna Taylor calling the organization’s Louisville, Kentucky, chapter a "fraud." "BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Refinery29
Let’s Ignore Kanye West & Put Some Respect On Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Name
Regardless of how much of a “creative genius” Kanye West believes himself to be, one thing is crystal clear: we really need to stop making excuses for his behaviour. His latest antics took place at Paris Fashion Week during the last-minute exhibition of his Yeezy Season 9 collection. During the show, which started an hour and a half late — Kanye doesn’t do punctuality — he proudly showcased a statement t-shirt with the saying “White Lives Matter” splashed in bold letters across its back. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of West using fashion that has the effect of invalidating and perpetuating harmful anti-Black rhetoric. And knowing what we know about him, it's unlikely to be the last. But it’s time to take a stand.
Complex
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
AWKWARD: Fox News Hosts Defend Kanye West, Backtrack After Antisemitic Tweet
Two "Fox and Friends Weekend" hosts admitted they weren't aware of West's antisemitic Instagram post during a Sunday show.
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
Kanye West Says It 'Hurts' His Feelings That People Think He's 'Crazy'
Kanye West is addressing being called "crazy." During part two of his sit-down interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight that aired Friday, the controversial rapper, 45, said, "They keep on using the 'Oh he's crazy, he's crazy' thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that." "It hurts...
Kanye West Using New Girlfriend As Shiny Distraction To 'Drown Out' Anti-Semitic Backlash
Kanye West wants people to "forget" the anti-Semitic comments he spewed on social media, and in a shocking unaired clip from his interview with Tucker Carlson, so he's using his new relationship as a prop to distract haters. Ye, 45, found himself in hot water after he tweeted "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
Believe The Hype: How Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is Problematic To The Culture!
Every Friday, we tap in with law student and viral content creator Legally Hype who give us her legal insight on trending issues in hip-hop, politics, and more. This week Kanye West and his latest antics have him in hot water. Last week in Paris at a pop up fashion show during Paris Fashion Week […]
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Not Stepping In to Help Kanye During Apparent Mental Health Episode
Kim Kardashian has been through the ups and downs of Kanye West's mental health episodes over the years, and while she's stepped in to help in the past ... this time is different. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kim has totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye...
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye.
Effingham Radio
Candace Owens Reveals Kanye West Was Kicked Out Of JPMorgan Chase Bank
Kanye West is no longer able to bank with JP Morgan Chase, according to right-wing political pundit Candace Owens. Owens shared a tweet on Wednesday (October 12th), revealing that the bank has ended their relationship with Ye. While it is unclear what happened, Ye now has to reportedly find another...
