Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Claims About Being 'Allowed' to See Kids

Kim Kardashian was hesitant about "going back and forth on the Internet" with Kanye West over his claims that he was being kept from seeing his children Kim Kardashian is tired of the false narratives about her life. On a new episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 41, opens up about feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once. Just as she faced backlash for advising women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile published in March, the mom of four also dealt...
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)

Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
StyleCaster

Kim Just Hired Extra Security For Her Kids After Kanye Leaked Their School’s Name

At all costs. Kim Kardashian is protecting her kids at school. The Skims founder is hiring security after her ex-husband Kanye West threatened their kids’ wellbeing after publicizing their school on his social media. According to TMZ, the Kardashians star “hired additional security as an extra precaution,” and she is reportedly “footing the bill.” The school affirms that they don’t see Kanye as a “threat” but because the name—and therefore information on its location—of the school was revealed in Kanye’s Instagram posts, they said, “there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus,” and offered...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Refinery29

Let’s Ignore Kanye West & Put Some Respect On Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Name

Regardless of how much of a “creative genius” Kanye West believes himself to be, one thing is crystal clear: we really need to stop making excuses for his behaviour. His latest antics took place at Paris Fashion Week during the last-minute exhibition of his Yeezy Season 9 collection. During the show, which started an hour and a half late — Kanye doesn’t do punctuality — he proudly showcased a statement t-shirt with the saying “White Lives Matter” splashed in bold letters across its back. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of West using fashion that has the effect of invalidating and perpetuating harmful anti-Black rhetoric. And knowing what we know about him, it's unlikely to be the last. But it’s time to take a stand.
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Effingham Radio

Candace Owens Reveals Kanye West Was Kicked Out Of JPMorgan Chase Bank

Kanye West is no longer able to bank with JP Morgan Chase, according to right-wing political pundit Candace Owens. Owens shared a tweet on Wednesday (October 12th), revealing that the bank has ended their relationship with Ye. While it is unclear what happened, Ye now has to reportedly find another...
