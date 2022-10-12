Life with August! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their baby boy’s life via Instagram ever since. The This Is Us star announced the little one’s arrival with a close-up shot of his blue onesie. “Gus is here,” the actress captioned the social media upload. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

