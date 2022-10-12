Read full article on original website
Kardashian fans shocked after Kris Jenner admits she forgot she owns Beverly Hills apartment
Imagine being so rich you simply forget your own property portfolio? Well, that's exactly what happened to Kris Jenner, who admitted it slipped her mind that she owns an apartment in Beverly Hills. The 66-year-old self-proclaimed ‘momager’ gave viewers an insight into her upmarket condominium before stating that she only...
Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son on ‘The Kardashians’
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She Isn't as Close to Her Sisters Anymore: ‘I'm in a Different Place’
If it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is the most distant Kardashian sister, it's probably because she is. Kourtney spoke on Not Skinny But Not Fat's podcast about why she isn't as close to Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they are with each other. It started in 2018, Kourtney...
‘The disrespect!’: Fans react after Kim Kardashian admits she doesn’t know what tortellini is
Kim Kardashian has left fans reeling after admitting she doesn’t know what tortellini is. The 41-year-old was shown dining out in an Italian restaurant during Milan Fashion Week in the latest episode of The Kardashians, when she asked a waiter, “What is tortellini?”. The waiter replied that the...
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'
Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."
Fans want Khloé Kardashian to date Michele Morrone after flirty snap surfaces
Khloé Kardashian’s fans are trying to play matchmaker for her following her split from her on-again, off-again ex, Tristan Thompson. The reality star was photographed getting cozy with “365 Days” actor Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week over the weekend – and fans are now basically begging them to date.
Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday
Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
Khloé Kardashian Denies Posting Clearly Photoshopped Photo
Khloe Kardashian denied publishing a clearly Photoshopped image on social media after a fan account posted it. The picture showed Kardashian, 38, wearing a skin-tight black Balenciaga bodysuit and appeared to be hastily edited to make her look slimmer. Kardashian's response came amid a flurry of surprising social media activity from The Kardashians star this week, as she also directly called out Kanye West.
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'
Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Able to Forgive Ex Tristan Thompson Through ‘Practice’
No time to dwell. Khloé Kardashian revealed she was able to forgive ex Tristan Thompson for his cheating and paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols through “practice.”. “It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” she said in a confessional during the Thursday, October 6, episode of The Kardashians, continuing, “Let go and let God.”
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Latest Skin Cancer Scare
Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on the face bandages she’s been sporting lately!. On Tuesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she had a biopsy on her face after a small bump remained for 7 months. After her dermatologist examined it, she went through another...
Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter
Sassy and sweet! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter, Penelope, is growing up fast — but her parents have been documenting her childhood from the start. The mini Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was born in July 2012, joining her older brother, Mason, who arrived in 2009. She became a big sister in 2014 when the Poosh creator and her then-boyfriend welcomed their second son, Reign.
Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameos: Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Tyler Cameron and More
Surprise! Saturday Night Live’s hosts and musical guests are typically the center of attention each week — but sometimes more famous faces appear on the show than fans expect. Tyler Cameron crashed Kim Kardashian’s hosting debut in October 2021, joining her for a Bachelor-inspired sketch. “That [experience] was...
Michele Morrone addresses rumours he is dating Khloe Kardashian
Italian actor Michele Morrone has addressed speculation that he and Khloe Kardashian are dating. The 365 Days star was spotted spending time with the reality star at Dolce & Gabbana’s SS23 Milan Fashion Week Show over the weekend. Morrone, 31, sat next to Kardashian, 38, in the front row...
