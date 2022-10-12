ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Garth Fisher
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday

Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Denies Posting Clearly Photoshopped Photo

Khloe Kardashian denied publishing a clearly Photoshopped image on social media after a fan account posted it. The picture showed Kardashian, 38, wearing a skin-tight black Balenciaga bodysuit and appeared to be hastily edited to make her look slimmer. Kardashian's response came amid a flurry of surprising social media activity from The Kardashians star this week, as she also directly called out Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'

Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Able to Forgive Ex Tristan Thompson Through ‘Practice’

No time to dwell. Khloé Kardashian revealed she was able to forgive ex Tristan Thompson for his cheating and paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols through “practice.”. “It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” she said in a confessional during the Thursday, October 6, episode of The Kardashians, continuing, “Let go and let God.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Latest Skin Cancer Scare

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on the face bandages she’s been sporting lately!. On Tuesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she had a biopsy on her face after a small bump remained for 7 months. After her dermatologist examined it, she went through another...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick’s Photo Album: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter

Sassy and sweet! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter, Penelope, is growing up fast — but her parents have been documenting her childhood from the start. The mini Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was born in July 2012, joining her older brother, Mason, who arrived in 2009. She became a big sister in 2014 when the Poosh creator and her then-boyfriend welcomed their second son, Reign.
CELEBRITIES

