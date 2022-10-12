ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Admits She Once Thought Blake Shelton’s Southern Accent Was ‘Fake’

While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
John Legend
Person
Niall Horan
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’ after Season 23: ‘Been a hell of a ride’

“Time for me to come home.” Blake Shelton announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a coach on “The Voice” after Season 23, which premieres in 2023. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton, 46, revealed on Instagram Tuesday. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Voice#Nbc#Carson Lsb Daly
Variety

Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches

After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy