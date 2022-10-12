Read full article on original website
Mac Observer
Amazon Still Offering Discounted Apple Watch Series 8 and More
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might be over, but the retailer still has deals to find. If you’re looking for an Apple Watch Series 8, for yourself or someone else, you’ll still get an excellent discounted price on it from Amazon. There are even more great prices to talk about, so let’s get to it.
I’m a former Walmart employee – the secret way we trick people into not stealing from self checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has revealed the secret way employees trick people into not stealing from the self-checkout. Athenia Camacho revealed workers have a way of quietly stopping shoplifters in their tracks in a viral TikTok video. The mum-of-four explained she used to work at the store and was now...
My Walmart looks like ‘clearance city’ – I found a $65 item I’d been eyeing for $35, and that wasn’t even the best deal
IT might be time to run to your local Walmart, as one savings influencer described the store as “clearance city” with deals half off or even more. TikToker OrlandoQponQueen regularly creates content to help her 613,000 followers save money. She recently took to the platform to alert her...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
Selling Your Old Handbags? Check Out These Quick Tips Before You Begin
If your home is overrun with handbags you swore you'd never part with but can't bear to look at anymore, it might be time to sell. Luckily, there's a lot of potential business out there -- especially...
Walmart’s new store addition finally arrives in America for the first time and it’s perfect for saving money
WALMART has launched an exciting new store addition that could provide online shoppers with lightning-fast shipping. On Wednesday, the retailer opened the first of four planned "next generation" fulfillment centers that use brand new technology to get items shipped fast. The new facility in Joliet, Illinois is a whopping 1million...
I visited Aldi and Lidl's stores and spotted the strategies they use to save shoppers money, from mimicking big-name brands to selling products straight out of crates
German discount grocers Aldi and Lidl are both famed for their low prices, promotions, efficiency, and rotating selection of time-limited items.
I’m a tech worker – the future of self checkout is even more bizarre than you could imagine
A TECH worker revealed the future of self-checkout is even more bizarre than you could imagine. The Shopify employee revealed in a recent blog that retailers are using radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology which will eliminate the need to scan individual items at checkout. Michael Keenan wrote that RFID self-checkout "can...
Amazon’s Dirt Bikes and Motorcycles Are Even on Sale Right Now
The Drive - Robert BaconWe’ve got everything from mini dirt bikes to 250cc street-legal motorcycles.
REI dumps Black Friday — permanently
New York CNNBusiness — REI has quit Black Friday, forever. For the past seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off. The Seattle-based seller of outdoor clothing and gear said October 4 that starting this year, every part of its business — all 178 stores, its distribution locations, call centers and headquarters — will close every year on Black Friday.
Apple, Peloton Winners in Amazon’s Early Holiday Sale
Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux
Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But. , is bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is on for October, specifically Oct. 11-12. It's called. . That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before...
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
msn.com
Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022: Get Apple iPhone 11 at effective price of Rs 17,090 or less; here's how to get it with bank offers
Flipkart BiG Diwali Sale 2022 commenced on October 11 and will end on October 16. The sale came after back-to-back mega sales - Big Billion Days and Big Dussehra Sale. If you were planning to buy a smartphone and missed the two earlier sales, you still have a chance to get a discount on your favourite smartphone as Flipkart is offering discounts to customers having credit/debit cards from State Bank of India, Kotak Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank card. While there is a discount of 10 per cent on purchases over Rs 5000, the maximum bank discount available on a non-EMI transaction is Rs 1250 and an EMI transaction is Rs 1750.
Where to buy RTX 4090: US and UK retailers
If you want to know where to buy RTX 4090 stock then we've got all of the retailers listed here
Best sales you can shop ahead of Black Friday 2022 at Walmart, Target and more
Shop incredible early Black Friday deals at Walmart, Target and so much more. Find savings on tech, fashion and home essentials now.
Buyer beware: Some Amazon Prime Day deals may not be what they seem, according to a new study
Amazon's second Prime Day of the year kicked off on Tuesday, but some of the online retailer's deals may not be quite as sweet as the seem, a new study warns. Researchers analyzed Amazon listings from 2016-2017 and found that sellers often raise prices while displaying a previously unadvertised "list price." The gap between the list price and lower asking price can give the false impression of a deal, when in fact the price might be the same or higher than it was just days prior, they found.
getnews.info
Bulk SMS provider, HostPinnacle lowers its bulk SMS prices to all countries in Africa
HostPinnacle, a Kenya-based world-class web hosting and bulk SMS company has lowered its bulk SMS prices to all countries in Africa. In the increasingly competitive space of SMS technology, choosing the right SMS provider for your business demands more than a simple price comparison. Although cost is important, there are a number of other aspects that should be taken into account before settling with an SMS provider. These include things like reliability, scalability, experience, message delivery rates, and reach, all of which HostPinnacle is profound in.
Consumers Plan To Holiday Shop at Chain Stores Not Small Businesses to Save Money
The pandemic and this year’s soaring inflation and consumer prices have changed American consumers into thriftier, more necessity-driven shoppers. The cost-saving trend is expected to continue into the 2022 holiday season, but it may be at the expense of the smaller stores that need the business. Dollar Tree: 5...
