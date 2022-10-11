ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Week 8 of Tackle Hunger collects over 7,000 pounds of food

ST. LOUIS — In Week 8 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Lutheran North and Lutheran St. Charles collected over 7,000 pounds of food. Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy