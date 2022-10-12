Read full article on original website
A Narcissist's Capacity to Love
distant couple (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Takmeomeo. Anyone who’s loved a narcissist wonders, “Does he really love me?” “Does she appreciate me?” They’re torn between their love and their pain, between staying and leaving, but don't want to do either. Some swear they’re loved; others that they’re not. It’s confusing, because sometimes they experience caring companionship, only to be followed by demeaning behavior. Narcissists claim to love their family and partners, but do they?
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
I took my 3-year-old and 6-year-old to Disney World. They were miserable the whole time, and I wouldn't take them again.
The author said his kids, 3 and 6, didn't enjoy the park or the rides. He recommends parents take their kids to Disney World when they're older.
Is Your Friends' Infidelity Contagious?
In a recent study, researchers exposed participants to stories and instances of infidelity. Participants then experienced less commitment to their current relationship and expressed a greater desire for alternative partners. Environments that foster a greater prevalence of infidelity may make people more vulnerable to infidelity. A new study published in...
Trust helps relationships continue
Everyone deserves to feel happy, surrounded by the people they care about. You need only feel the warmth and value of belonging to a family or a community. To do so, you must fix your relationship (especially with your partner) by following these tips below:
Kindness 101: Students teach us all a lesson in friendship
As part of the ongoing series "Kindness 101," Steve Hartman and his kids are sharing stories built around themes of kindness and character and the people who've mastered both. His latest lesson is friendship.
OPINION: With rise in kids’ anxiety, it’s time to rethink parenting
Shefali Tsabary, an expert in family dynamics, advocates for conscious parenting to create a greater emotional connection between parents and children.
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Is a “Loveless Marriage” Fact or Fiction?
Marital dissolution may increase psychological distress and decrease emotional well-being through its acrimonious nature. Ending a marriage constitutes a sense of relational failure, which may reduce emotional well-being. Couples who divorce or separate suffer decreased psychological well-being compared to couples who remain married. Years ago, a racy billboard in Chicago...
Weekend Wanderer: What to Watch When You’re Alone
It is the very nature of fall that brings about my complete abandonment. As October unfurls each year, my husband fades from my world, like Marty McFly playing the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance in Back to the Future. By November, he is completely gone, as though his parents never shared that first kiss ultimately leading to his existence.
Dancing in the Streets: The Value of Collective Joy
The yearning to partake of collective joy is a primordial part of us, and needs to be refreshed, especially post-pandemic. There's great power in feeling part of something bigger than yourself, surrounded by the larger hive. Collective effervescence, the contagious euphoria and belonging induced by communal events, creates a sense...
Mental health: campaign encourages creativity as an escape outlet
Young people are being encouraged to use creative outlets to help them cope with mental health issues. The mental health charity Mind found more than 50% of people in the South West use activities such as music and writing when struggling mentally. It has created four films to help change...
Mental Health Impact of Estrangement
Estrangement describes the condition where a person experiences physical and/or emotional distance from one or more family members. If you’ve been estranged, someone decided that leaving the relationship was a necessary act of self-preservation. Perhaps you have cut ties with a family member because being in their presence was...
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
Warm parenting of teens can bring closer bond later
High-quality parenting of adolescents lays the foundation for close parent-child relationships when those teens become young adults, according to new research. The study is one of the first to examine how changes in parental involvement, parental warmth, and effective discipline during adolescence predict the quality of the relationships between parents and their young adult children, says Greg Fosco, professor of human development and family studies and associate director of the Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center at Penn State and co-principal investigator of the study.
Social Media Interaction Does Not Improve Political Knowledge, but Does Polarize Us
North Americans spend an average of two hours and six minutes daily interacting with various social media platforms, according to the online database Broadband Search. Globally, Facebook's 1.9 billion daily active users average 33 minutes per day, and Twitter's 206 million daily active users troll and doom-scroll for 31 minutes per day.
Opinion: Toxic cultures and the great resignation
A wise person once said, “A bad day at the beach is better than a good day at work.” Perhaps this person loved the ocean, or perhaps, he intended it as a philosophical statement encouraging us to prioritize our mental and physical health, take breaks, and avoid stress. It isn’t a blanket statement, of course; however, for many people, it rings true.
