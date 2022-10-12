ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

FOX Carolina

Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Shops at Greenridge welcomes two new stores, one restaurant

The Shops at Greenridge, a shopping center on Woodruff Road in Greenville, is growing again. The retail center is adding two new stores and a restaurant:. Burlington held its grand opening on Oct. 14. The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. The retail chain has a second location at 3128 N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Mountain Xpress

72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville

There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Performers for 2022 Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam announced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some big names in rock are slated to be part of this year's Warren Haynes Presents Christmas Jam. Phil Lesh and Friends, Tyler Childers, Gov't Mule, Beth Hart, Brothers Osborne and Dinosaur Jr. are just some of the acts announced for the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, show.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Natalie Bennett
tribpapers.com

Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits

Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County Delinquent Tax Sale – Oct. 17

The Anderson County Delinquent Property Tax Sale will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Anderson County property owners who have past due or unpaid taxes on their property, have until 5 pm, Friday, October 14 to pay the delinquent taxes on their property. After that it will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on Monday, Oct. 17. Both real estate and mobile homes will be auctioned on this date.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

AdventHealth welcomes new ear, nose and throat physician

HENDERSONVILLE – Tate Maddox, M.D. has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Hendersonville. Maddox is board-certified in otolaryngology with a focus in head and neck surgery. Maddox earned one bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, another in biology from...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of incorrect ballots sent to Upstate voters

FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Greenville restaurant will be...
GREENVILLE, SC

