FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Shops at Greenridge welcomes two new stores, one restaurant
The Shops at Greenridge, a shopping center on Woodruff Road in Greenville, is growing again. The retail center is adding two new stores and a restaurant:. Burlington held its grand opening on Oct. 14. The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. The retail chain has a second location at 3128 N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Bricktop's is coming to downtown Greenville in old Brooks Brothers location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another new restaurant is coming to downtown Greenville. A sign on the window of the former Brooks Brothers location at 1 North Main St. says BrickTop's will open in Spring 2023. The plans for the new restaurant, which will include outdoor seating, were brought before the...
carolinaepicurean.com
Not a stretch – Tall John’s, Asheville’s next Best Restaurant?
To be sure, I’ll have to go to Tall John’s a few more times to make the proclaimation – “Asheville’s next Best Restaurant” permanent. If last night’s preview is any indication, there’s no question about it!. Food hasn’t surprised me in quite...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
Mountain Xpress
72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville
There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
my40.tv
Performers for 2022 Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam announced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some big names in rock are slated to be part of this year's Warren Haynes Presents Christmas Jam. Phil Lesh and Friends, Tyler Childers, Gov't Mule, Beth Hart, Brothers Osborne and Dinosaur Jr. are just some of the acts announced for the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, show.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
tribpapers.com
Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits
Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
tmpresale.com
Styx: 2023 World Tour at Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center in Cherokee Jan 7th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The most current Styx: 2023 World Tour presale password has just been added: During this presale you’ll have a great opportunity to purchase show tickets in advance of the general public!!!. This presale is a great time to buy your own tickets – earlier than they go on sale...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County Delinquent Tax Sale – Oct. 17
The Anderson County Delinquent Property Tax Sale will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Anderson County property owners who have past due or unpaid taxes on their property, have until 5 pm, Friday, October 14 to pay the delinquent taxes on their property. After that it will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on Monday, Oct. 17. Both real estate and mobile homes will be auctioned on this date.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
biltmorebeacon.com
AdventHealth welcomes new ear, nose and throat physician
HENDERSONVILLE – Tate Maddox, M.D. has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Hendersonville. Maddox is board-certified in otolaryngology with a focus in head and neck surgery. Maddox earned one bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, another in biology from...
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
FOX Carolina
Hundreds of incorrect ballots sent to Upstate voters
FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Greenville restaurant will be...
