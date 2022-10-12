ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 2

Related
WFXR

Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
ANIMALS
WFMY NEWS2

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
ELECTIONS
WRAL

North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog

RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Seasonal Flu#Flu Symptoms#Flu Season#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health#North Carolinians#Ncdhhs State Health
WCNC

New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
EDUCATION
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Another cold front to sweep across North Carolina bringing below-average temperatures, fall-like weather

(WGHP) – The Piedmont Triad is expecting another cold front Thursday which will reinforce the cooler, fall-like weather we have been experiencing this month.  October’s temperatures compared to normal In mid-October, the Piedmont Triad average high temperature is typically in the low 70s.  So far, the Triad has seen nine days of below-average temperatures with […]
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures

Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy