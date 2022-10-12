Read full article on original website
Coronavirus updates for Oct. 13: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
WRAL
North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog
RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
When you must identify yourself to police in North Carolina
North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances.
New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
North Carolina experts warn of misinformation online ahead of November election
This election season, fighting misinformation has been a growing priority in election offices across the country.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
NC State Fair vendors, booth operators hope attendance uptick can offset rising costs
The 154th North Carolina State Fair kicked off at noon Thursday, as organizers felt confident in an uptick in turnout following a decline in 2021.
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
News4Jax.com
Child psychologist explains rise in young mass shooters following recent shooting by 15-year-old in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six of the nine deadliest U.S. mass shootings since 2018 were committed by people 21 or younger, which according to researchers is a shift from trends in the earlier decades. The shooting in North Carolina Thursday night resulted in the deaths of five people including an...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
WBTV
Fall is in full swing as leaves in the N.C. mountains reach their peak colors
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
Another cold front to sweep across North Carolina bringing below-average temperatures, fall-like weather
(WGHP) – The Piedmont Triad is expecting another cold front Thursday which will reinforce the cooler, fall-like weather we have been experiencing this month. October’s temperatures compared to normal In mid-October, the Piedmont Triad average high temperature is typically in the low 70s. So far, the Triad has seen nine days of below-average temperatures with […]
NC commission wants more time to refine new way to pay teachers based on performance
The draft pay model calls for tying pay increases to whether teachers show they’re effective as opposed to basing pay on experience.
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
North Carolina school district discussing ‘furry’ ban amid hoax calls about students dressing as animals
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
Balance of power: Why North Carolina might be 'the most under the radar state’ this midterm election
Cook Political Report Senate Editor Jessica Taylor joins Chuck Todd at the big board to discuss Senate control ahead of the midterm elections. Taylor says North Carolina is the “most under the radar state” this November, but she thinks “it tilts slightly toward Republicans.” Oct. 12, 2022.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures
Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
