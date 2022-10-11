Rochester National Guard soldiers are home after Hurricane Ian deployment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After assisting Florida residents with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, 11 National Guard members from our area are back home.

Soldiers returned on Friday, October 7 after spending 10 days in some of the hardest-hit areas. Soldiers say it will take months for residents to rebuild and recover.

“We were on a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. type of schedule,” said Jonathan Peralta, Detachment Commander for 3126 Detachments in New York.

From sun-up to sun-down, Peralta and 10 other crew members assisted residents and officials in the extensive aftermath.

“We were an aviation asset to deliver personnel and supplies. So we moved search-and-rescue crew, we moved medical equipment, we moved Department of Transportation [personnel], electricians, cell tower maintenance personnel,” said Peralta.

Additionally, troops provided ground support with their vehicles; transporting food and water.

The moment Peralta realized what he was going into – was a moment he experienced from the sky, looking down on hundreds of wiped-out homes.

“We have a pretty good perspective from the air, where we’re at, and can see a drastic change,” said Peralta. “As soon as you get into the Fort Myers, Pint Island, Sanibel Island, you start seeing there are places literally washed away.”

What used to be houses… are now pieces of wood, roofs and tarps, he said. For Peralta – the ability to assist these residents in their time of need, is everything the job is about.

He says the public should care, because there may be someone interested in helping out someday.

“We need people to come into the unit, so if anyone wants to join they can do that,” he said.

Peralta said they are short-staffed, and he encourages anyone interested to come out and learn more.

“It’s definitely a good feeling, to make a difference, and when we do have those interactions with the Florida community and residents there, they’re saying how appreciative they are and thanking us for it, it’s definitely a great feeling,” said Peralta.

There will be a recruitment open house on Tuesday, October 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the US Army National Guard base in Henrietta.

