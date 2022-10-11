Vista, CA–A woman involved in an altercation Wednesday night in Vista died from her injuries at a local hospital, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call, shortly before 8 p.m., of an altercation in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. Deputies along with the fire department paramedics arrived on the scene and located a 30 to 35-year-old woman with signs of trauma to her upper torso. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. While at the hospital the victim’s health continued to decline and she was pronounced dead.

VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO