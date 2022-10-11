Read full article on original website
County public health calls for vaccinations against COVID-19
San Diego, CA–County public health officials are renewing their call for San Diegans to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 as the colder months are upon us. Respiratory illnesses historically increase during fall and winter as many people move activities and gatherings indoors. Recent local data shows the value...
San Diego Unified releases preliminary results of CA Smarter Balanced Assessments
San Diego, CA–The San Diego Unified School District has released preliminary results of the California Smarter Balanced Assessments (SBA) in English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a school community, we need to adopt a new...
Gov. Newsom invests $1.2 billion in CA’s supply chain to support ports and freight corridors
Sacramento, CA–Less than a year after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order targeted at relieving supply chain congestion, the pandemic-induced backlog of cargo ships at the state’s ports is rapidly fading. With the focus turning to long-term supply chain improvements, the California State Transportation Agency issued final...
Two people suffer minor injuries in Encinitas shooting at coffee shop
Encinitas, CA–A man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at a coffee shop in Encinitas, authorities said. Jmar Tarafa, 31, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner.
Woman riding electric scooter struck by vehicle
Vista, CA–A woman riding an electric scooter Thursday night was struck by a vehicle at a bank parking lot in Vista, authorities said. The woman was riding the scooter at around 8 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Melrose Drive near Live Oak Road. As she reached South Melrose Drive, she crossed the entrance of a bank parking lot at the same time a motorist driving a Mitsubishi Outlander was exiting the lot.
Industrial Realty Group unveils plans for development at Brown Field
San Diego, CA–Industrial Realty Group, LLC has received approval from the City of San Diego to become a joint venture partner with Belzberg and Company, a family-backed investment firm and controlling shareholder of Metropolitan Airpark, in the ground lease of developable land at Brown Field Municipal Airport. The joint...
Sheriff’s Dept. investigates deadly house fire that killed woman, pets
Vista, CA–The Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a woman, and her two animals in Vista Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
Woman dies from injuries after an altercation in Vista
Vista, CA–A woman involved in an altercation Wednesday night in Vista died from her injuries at a local hospital, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call, shortly before 8 p.m., of an altercation in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. Deputies along with the fire department paramedics arrived on the scene and located a 30 to 35-year-old woman with signs of trauma to her upper torso. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. While at the hospital the victim’s health continued to decline and she was pronounced dead.
