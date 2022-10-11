Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Center. All residents are welcome to attend meetings of the Park District Board of Commissioners. The Board typically meets on the third Monday of each month, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion and decision. The Board convenes its Committee of the Whole meeting prior to its regular board meeting. The first meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community & Fitness Center in Lansing, located at 2550 178th Street.

LANSING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO