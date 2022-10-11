Read full article on original website
Obituary: Geraldine D. Good
Geraldine D. Good, nee Pientka, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Good; dear mother of Mary Good, Ann (Val) Strode and Jan (Bill) Butler; dear grandmother of Emily (Scott) Morrison, Matthew (Nishma) Strode, Adam Butler, Angela Butler, and Michael Butler; dear sister of Alice Kelly; dear cousin of Arthur (Pat) Zacharski; dear aunt of Kenneth Pientka, Gerry Pientka, Carolyn Einerson, Jean Thorsen, Thomas Pientka, James Pientka, Stephen Kelly, Linda Marth, Edward Kelly, William Kelly, Juliane Kelly, and Thomas Kelly.
Obituary: Joseph Ciaccio
Joseph Ciaccio, age 87, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 13, 2022. Beloved husband of Antoinette Ciaccio, nee Vaccaro. Devoted father of Concetta (Patrick) Thibeault. Cherished grandfather of Gianina Thibeault. Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his three sisters Margherita Ciaccio, Antonetta Ciaccio, and Maria Ciaccio. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Honey Berry Cafe plans 2023 opening in Bakers Square building
LANSING, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – 3545 Ridge Road has sat vacant since Bakers Square abruptly shuttered in January of 2020. Now, Honey Berry Cafe is making plans to rehab the building and open in the spring of 2023. Honey Berry Cafe. With 10 locations nationwide, including five in...
Random notes from subscribers
LANSING, Ill. (October 15, 2022) – The form that people complete to subscribe to The Lansing Journal’s Daily News email asks for basic information that helps ensure successful delivery. The form requires an email address of course, and it asks for first name and last name in order to improve the chances of avoiding the spam folder. The ZIP code is helpful as well.
Agenda: Lan-Oak Park District Board meeting – 10/17/22
Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Center. All residents are welcome to attend meetings of the Park District Board of Commissioners. The Board typically meets on the third Monday of each month, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion and decision. The Board convenes its Committee of the Whole meeting prior to its regular board meeting. The first meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community & Fitness Center in Lansing, located at 2550 178th Street.
Video: From plain to perfection – decorating fall desserts at Calumet Bakery
LANSING, Ill. (October 14, 2022) – The fall season is in full swing at Calumet Bakery, as pumpkins, leaves, skulls, and other Halloween and Day of the Dead desserts stock the trays behind the glass. But before the treats make their way to the front of the store, they must be decorated to perfection in the kitchen, which is where The Lansing Journal joined 20-year decorating veteran Lucy:
Red Wolves Football wins big on senior night, and other TFS scores
LANSING, Ill. (October 15, 2022) — Below are the most recent scores for the TF South Red Wolves:. Brandon Woods, 16-yard catch from Christian Streeter (PAT added by Edgar Rodriguez) Tommy Rolling, three-yard run. Cortez Jones scored the two-point conversion. Jeremiah Jones, nine-yard pass from Christian Streeter (PAT good...
