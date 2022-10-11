Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Warehouse District shooting arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Police arrest man for Peoria shooting incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for a shooting incident that occurred in Peoria near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive on Oct. 3. According to a Peoria police press release, 31-year-old Billy Delasso was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and endangering the life or health of a child.
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
wcbu.org
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Peoria County
The driver of a SUV is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Peoria County, according to Illinois State Police. Police said the driver was traveling west on U.S. Route 24 at Strube Road south of Glasford shortly after 2 a.m. when the SUV crossed over the eastbound lanes, drove into a ditch and struck a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
1 person shot, MacArthur closed after 20 rounds fired
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening. Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.
ourquadcities.com
Kewanee man sentenced for drug charges
A Kewanee man, Wesley K. Jacobson, 41, of the 300 block of South Cottage Street, was sentenced Oct. 13, 2022 to 143 months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. At...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief ‘tired’ and ‘upset’ after shots fired into car with woman and four children inside
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria offered a dramatic plea for the public’s help to solve a shooting that happened about 5 p.m. Thursday on MacArthur Highway in south Peoria. The chief said the female driver was seriously wounded. A child was injured, perhaps from flying glass,...
wcbu.org
Peoria police investigating after woman seriously injured in Thursday shooting
The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting. Police responded to the 900 block of W. Smith Street just after 5 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of 20 rounds fired. The woman was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cause of death undetermined of body found in storage unit ; Oglesby still in custody
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday remains in custody as of Thursday. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where...
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
25newsnow.com
Birthday marks Peoria man’s death after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been one week since a Peoria man was shot and killed by Peoria Police. The police chief said the man was armed with a gun at the time. His friends and family cried and shared stories as they remembered his life. Samuel Vincent...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Jailed For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine
While on probation, an Ottawa man is accused of dealing cocaine. Thirty-seven-year-old Glen Johnson was jailed Wednesday night on a charge of delivery of cocaine. He needs $50,000 to bond out of the La Salle County Jail. Johnson is on probation after pleading guilty last year in La Salle County...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
Comments / 0